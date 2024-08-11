Advertisement
Aug. 11, 2024 / 11:08 AM

IOC says gymnast Jordan Chiles must return bronze medal, U.S. to appeal

By Alex Butler
Gold medalist Rebeca Andrade (L) of Brazil and Americans Simone Biles (L) and Jordan Chiles pose for a selfie on the podium after the women's gymnastics floor exercise final at the Summer Olympics on Monday in Paris. Photo by Pat Benic/UPI
1 of 5 | Gold medalist Rebeca Andrade (L) of Brazil and Americans Simone Biles (L) and Jordan Chiles pose for a selfie on the podium after the women's gymnastics floor exercise final at the Summer Olympics on Monday in Paris. Photo by Pat Benic/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 11 (UPI) -- Gymnast Jordan Chiles must return the bronze medal she won at the Paris Olympics after her demotion to fifth place in the floor exercise, the International Olympic Committee said Sunday.

The United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee said Sunday that it plans to appeal the committee's decision.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport announced Saturday that it denied an appeal granted to coach American coach Cecil Landi that improved Chiles' initial score in Monday's event. The appeal pushed Chiles from fifth to third place, demoting Romanian Ana Borbosu to fourth.

Chiles posted that she was heartbroken Saturday on social media, while USA Gymnastics officials said they were "devastated" by the ruling that reversed the appeal decision.

The International Gymnastics Federation said Saturday that Chiles' initial score was reinstated and the ranking of the event was modified, but it was unclear at the time if Chiles would be required to return her medal. The International Olympic Committee is responsible for medal allocation.

"Following the [court's] decision with regard to the women's artistic gymnastics floor exercise final and the amendment of the ranking by the International Gymnastics Federation, the IOC will reallocate the bronze medal to Ana Barbosu (Romania)," the committee said Sunday.

"We are in touch with the NOC of Romania to discuss the reallocation ceremony and with USOPC regarding the return of the bronze medal."

The United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee said Sunday that "errors in the appeal process need to be addressed."

"We firmly believe that Jordan rightfully earned the bronze medal, and there were critical errors in both the initial scoring by the International Gymnastics Federation and the subsequent ... appeal process that need to be addressed," the USOPC said.

"Given these circumstances, we are committed to pursuing an appeal to help Jordan Chiles receive the recognition she deserves. We remain dedicated to supporting her as an Olympic champion and will continue to work diligently to resolve this matter swiftly and fairly."

Chiles, who said she was taking a mental health related break from social media, did not publicly comment Sunday after the committee announced she must return her medal.

The Romanian Gymnastics Federation previously asked for three bronze medals to be awarded for the event. Brazilian Rebeca Andrade won gold, while American Simone Biles won silver.

Barbosu and fellow Romanian Sabrina Maneca-Voinea each scored 13.700, with the former elevated to third place because she had a better execution score. Chiles scored a 13.666, before to her temporarily improved score of 13.766.

"Sabrina, Jordan, my thoughts are with you," Barbosu wrote Sunday on her Instagram story. "I know what you are feeling, because I've been through the same. But I know you'll come back stronger.

"I hope from deep of my heart that at the next Olympics, all three of us will share the same podium. This is my true dream! This situation would not have existed if the persons in charged had respected the regulation.

"We athletes are not to be blamed, and the hate directed to us is painful. I wanted to end this edition of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 in the spirit of Olympism, the true value of the world."

Team USA's Simone Biles wins silver in floor exercise

Left to right, women's gymnastics floor exercise final silver medalist Simone Biles of Team USA, gold medalist Rebeca Andrade of Brazil and bronze medalist Jordan Chiles of Team USA pose on the podium during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games on August 5, 2024. Photo by Pat Benic/UPI | License Photo

