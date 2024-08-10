Advertisement
Aug. 10, 2024 / 10:38 AM

Tola wins gold in men's marathon, defending champ Kipchoge drops out

By Alex Butler
Tamirat Tola of Ethiopia crosses the finish line to win the gold medal in the men's marathon at the 2024 Summer Olympics on Saturday in Paris. Photo by Paul Hanna/UPI
1 of 5 | Tamirat Tola of Ethiopia crosses the finish line to win the gold medal in the men's marathon at the 2024 Summer Olympics on Saturday in Paris. Photo by Paul Hanna/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 10 (UPI) -- Tamirat Tola set an Olympic record, running 26.2 miles in 2:06:26 to win the men's marathon Saturday in Paris. Bashir Abdi and Benson Kipruto joined him on the podium, while defending champion Eliud Kipchoge dropped out.

Tola, 32, also won the 2023 New York Marathon. The Ethiopian averaged 4:49 per mile as he galloped around Summer Olympics course, which started at the Hotel de Ville, wound through nine districts and ended at Les Invalides. Tola entered the field as a substitute for fellow Ethiopian Sisay Lemma, who is injured.

"I was the reserve in the Ethiopian team, but when Sisay had injuries, then I had a chance to represent him," Tola told NBC. "I was fully prepared and knew I could fulfill my dream.

"I am happy to do that today. I am very proud, very happy."

Abdi, of Belgium, clocked a season-best 2:06.47 to earn a silver medal. Kipruto, of Kenya, registered a 2:07:00 to earn bronze.

Americans Conner Mantz and Clayton Young finished eighth and ninth, respectively. Mantz ran a season-best 2:08:12 marathon. Young's 2:08:44 also was a season-best.

Kipchoge, widely recognized as the best marathon runner in history, was about 18.6 miles (30 kilometers) into the event before he stopped and decided to withdraw from the race. The Kenyan, who also won gold at Rio 2016, hinted that he will retire from the competition. Kipchoge dealt with discomfort around his waist.

"It is a difficult time for me," Kipchoge said. "This is my worst marathon. I have never done a DNF [did not finish]. That's life. Like a boxer, I have been knocked down, I have won, I have come second, eighth, 10th, fifth -- now I did not finish. That's life."

Kipchoge, who holds the record for four of the Top 10 fastest marathons in history on record-eligible courses, was averaging 5:02 per mile and in eighth through the first 3.1 miles of the marathon. He averaged 4:56 and was in seventh through the first 9.23 miles (15 kilometers), but then faded to the back of the field.

Kipchoge, 39, slowed to 5:03 through 15.5 miles (25 kilometers) and 5:20 through 18.6 miles (30 kilometers) before stopping. He then allowed the other runners to pass, gave his running shoes and shirt to fans and got into an official vehicle to end his day. He was among 10 runners who did not finish.

The 2024 Summer Olympics women's marathon will start at 2 a.m. EDT Sunday in Paris.

Team USA wins gold in women's 4X100-meter relay

Sha'carri Richardson of Team USA crosses the finish line as USA wins the women's 4X100-meter relay race during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the Stade de France on August 9, 2024. Photo by Paul Hanna/UPI | License Photo

