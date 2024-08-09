Turf racing, Breeders' Cup preps on weekend racing menu; weather a wild card

1 of 2 | Moira, shown winning the 2022 Queen's Plate, is entered in Grade II races at Colonial Downs and Woodbine this weekend. Michael Burns photo, courtesy of Woodbine

Aug. 9 (UPI) -- Debby's heavy rains put some question marks into an otherwise stellar weekend of turf racing from coast to coast. Trainers were hedging their bets with cross entries involving Colonial Downs in Virginia, which pushed back its big races from Saturday to Sunday, as well as Saratoga in upstate New York and Woodbine outside Toronto. Advertisement

Ace sprinter Cogburn is back in action as is 3-year-old filly Tariffa, who found the Kentucky Oaks a bit too much.

Internationally, there's a Breeders' Cup qualifying race in France with a super field and more Grade I action in Germany and Ireland.

With an eye on the sky ...

Turf

Sunday's Grade I Arlington Million at Colonial Downs regains a taste of its former international luster with Godolphin's Nations Pride, the morning-line favorite, and England's Ancient Rome in the field.

Also among the six entered for the 1 1/4-mile affair is Highland Chief, who raced in England before crossing the Atlantic and, like Ancient Rome, is owned by Fitriani Hay, a fixture in European racing. Integration, Talk of the Nation and Sugoi also represent the local squad.

Sunday's $500,000 Grade II Secretariat Stakes for 3-year-olds at Colonial Downs has a nice bunch -- provided the weather cooperates.

In the field are the first two finishers from the June 29 American Derby at Churchill Downs -- Brilliant Berti and First World War. Also aboard is the winner of the Grade II American Turf and Grade I Belmont Derby at Aqueduct, Trikari. Trikari and First World War are cross-entered in Saturday's feature at Saratoga.

And that feature is the $600,000 Grade I Saratoga Derby Invitational. Belmont Derby third Legend of Time and Trikari are the morning line favorites here with First World War very much in the mix if that's how the fields shake out.

Filly & Mare Turf

Last year's winner, Fev Rover, is back to defend her crown in Sunday's $500,000 Grade II Beverly D. at Colonial Downs, a "Win and You're In" for the Maker's Mark Breeders' Cup Filly & Mare Turf.

Good as she is, she's not the favorite. That's Moira, winner of the 2022 Woodbine Oaks and Queen's Plate. The picture is complicated, as Moira is cross-entered and also is the morning-line favorite Saturday's $200,000 (Canadian) Grade II Canadian at Woodbine.

Anisette is the odds-on pick is a field of six for Saturday's $200,000 Grade II Yellow Ribbon Handicap at Del Mar.

Turf Mile

Ottoman Fleet ranks atop the morning line for Saturday's $500,000 Grade I Fourstardave Handicap at Saratoga, a "Win and You're In" for the FanDuel Breeders' Cup Mile.

The Godolphin runner has won three of four starts since leaving Dubai this spring and comes off a win in the Grade II Wise Dan at Churchill Downs. Master of The Seas, the reigning Breeders' Cup Turf Sprint winner, was scratched with a foot bruise.

Right behind Ottoman Fleet on the line are the Chad Brown-trained Carl Spackler and Cherie DeVaux' More Than Looks.

Turf Sprint

Cogburn is the 1-2 favorite on the morning line for Saturday's $300,000 Grade II Troy Stakes at Saratoga. He's won five of his last six starts, including last year's Troy.

On tap Sunday are the $150,000 Mahoney for 3-year-olds at Saratoga and the $100,000 Incredible Revenge for fillies and mares at Monmouth Park

The 3-year-olds

Sunday's $275,000 Ellis Park Derby has a well-matched field of seven going 1 mile. No tigers, but a nice handicapping challenge.

Distaff

Sunday's $175,000 Groupie Doll, at one time the highlight of the Ellis Park season, still has a quality cast including morning-line favorites Taxed and Musical Mischief.

Dirt Mile

Saudi Crown tops a big field going 1 mile in Sunday's $150,000 R.A. "Cowboy" Jones Memorial at Ellis Park. Last year's Pennsylvania Derby winner won the Grade III Louisiana Stakes in January, finished third in the $20 million Group 1 Saudi Cup and then struggled home 12th in the Group 2 Godolphin Mile in Dubai.

Filly & Mare Sprint

Tarifa, winner of the Grade II Rachel Alexandra and Grade II Fair Grounds Oaks, is the morning-line favorite in Sunday's $175,000 Audubon Oaks at Ellis Park. The Godolphin homebred, trained by Brad Cox, was last seen finishing ninth in the Kentucky Oaks.

Juvenile

Nine are in for Saturday's $200,000 Grade III Saratoga Special. Put the numbers in a hat and pull one out or stab the program -- or just watch and learn.

Sunday's $150,000 Grade III Best Pal at Del Mar has three who come off first-start wins including Bob Baffert-trained Getaway Car. White Sands, an Into Mischief filly, is 2-for-2 for trainer Wesley Ward, but those wins came at Belterra Park and Prairie Meadows. She's cross-entered in Saturday's Sorrento against other fillies.

Also: Sunday's $175,000 Ellis Park Juvenile and Saturday's $95,000 Proud Man at Gulfstream Park.

Juvenile Fillies

It's no surprise that a Baffert-trained filly tops the morning line for Saturday's $150,000 Grade III Sorrento at Del Mar. It's Nooni, a Win Win Win miss who scored on debut by 9 1/2 lengths. Baffert also has Casalu, also 1-for-1. White Sands, as noted above, could run here or against colts in the Best Pal.

Also: Saturday's $95,000 Sharp Susan at Gulfstream Park and Sunday's $175,000 Ellis Park Debutante.

Around the world, around the clock

France

Sunday's Group 1 Jacques le Marois at Deauville has a field worthy of a "Win and You're In" for the FanDuel Breeders' Cup Mile.

The stellar group is headed by reigning Breeders' Cup Filly & Mare Turf winner Inspiral, who faces off against Group 1 winners Big Rock, Charyn, King Gold, Marhaba Ya Sanafi and Metropolitan with the progressive Quddwah Haatem looking for a big score.

Ireland

Saturday's Group 1 Keeneland Phoenix for 2-year-olds at the Curragh has six confirmations, headed by Whistlejacket. The No Nay Never colt has won two of four starts, taking the Group 2 Kingdom of Bahrain July Stakes in his latest start.

Germany

Godolphin trainer Charlie Appleby has had a couple nice scores in top-level German races lately and tries again with King of Conquest in Sunday's Group 1 Grosser Preis von Berlin.

The 5-year-old Lope de Vega gelding comes off two listed wins in England. Joseph Patrick O'Brien continues to put frequent flyer miles on Al Rifa, who was sixth in the Grade I Manhattan at Saratoga two starts back.