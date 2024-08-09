Trending
Advertisement
Sports News
Aug. 9, 2024 / 7:49 AM

Golf legend Juan 'Chi Chi' Rodriguez dies at 88

By Alex Butler
Puerto Rican golfer Juan "Chi Chi" Rodriguez died Thursday at 88 years old. File Photo/Monika Graff
Puerto Rican golfer Juan "Chi Chi" Rodriguez died Thursday at 88 years old. File Photo/Monika Graff | License Photo

Aug. 9 (UPI) -- Hall of Fame golfer Juan "Chi Chi" Rodriguez, who rose from poverty in Puerto Rico and became one of the sport's most popular players, has died, the PGA Tour announced. He was 88.

The PGA Tour announced Rodriguez's death Thursday, but did not provide a cause.

Advertisement

"'Chi Chi' Rodriguez's passion for charity and outreach was surpassed only by his incredible talent with a golf club in his hand," PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan said in a news release. "A vibrant, colorful personality both on and off the golf course, he will be missed dearly by the PGA Tour and those whose lives he touched in his mission to give back.

"The PGA Tour sends its deepest condolences to the entire Rodriguez family during this difficult time."

The Hall of Famer was known for his long, low drives and excellent wedge play. He also drew attention for his entertaining antics around greens, sometimes pretending his putter was a sword or performing flamboyant dances.

Advertisement

"I never wanted to be like anybody else," Rodriguez told Golf.com in 2016. "I wanted to be me. ... You've gotta be different. You've gotta be yourself in the world. That's what I always wanted to be."

Rodriguez, a Rio Piedras native, was one of six children. He helped his father harvest sugarcane fields as a child and learned to play golf by hitting tin cans with guava tree limbs.

He served in the U.S. Army from 1955 to 1957 and joined the PGA Tour in 1960. Rodriguez earned eight wins on the PGA Tour, starting with the crown at the 1963 Denver Open Invitational.

He tied for sixth at the 1981 U.S. Open for his best finish at a major. He also tied for 10th twice at the Masters (1970, 1973).

Rodriguez went on to earn 22 wins on the Senior PGA Tour. He was inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame in 1992.

Notable deaths of 2024

Bob Newhart
Comedian and actor Bob Newhart attends the Creative Arts Emmy Awards in Los Angeles on September 10, 2016. Newhart, a comedy icon who starred on "The Bob Newhart Show" and "Newhart," died at the age of 94 on July 18. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Latest Headlines

Quincy Wilson, 16, U.S. men's 4x400M relay team advance to final
Sports News // 22 minutes ago
Quincy Wilson, 16, U.S. men's 4x400M relay team advance to final
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- Teen sprinting sensation Quincy Wilson clocked a 47.27-second first leg in his Olympics debut Friday, as USA's 4x400-meter men's relay team advanced to the Paris 2024 final in Saint Denis, France.
Google Doodle celebrates Olympics break dancing competition
Sports News // 1 hour ago
Google Doodle celebrates Olympics break dancing competition
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- Friday's Google Doodle celebrates the debut of break dancing competitions at the 2024 Paris Olympics.
Turf racing, Breeders' Cup preps on weekend racing menu; weather a wild card
Sports News // 2 hours ago
Turf racing, Breeders' Cup preps on weekend racing menu; weather a wild card
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- Mother Nature, in the guise of Tropical Storm Debby, has tossed some question marks into an otherwise stellar weekend of turf racing. Three Breeders' Cup berths are on the line including one to be decided in France.
North Korean Olympic athletes did not receive sanctioned smartphones, IOC says
Sports News // 4 hours ago
North Korean Olympic athletes did not receive sanctioned smartphones, IOC says
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- As part of a sponsorship package, South Korean electronics giant Samsung is handing out smartphones to every athlete participating in the Paris 2024 Games - except members of the North Korean squad, the IOC said.
Curry, Embiid help Team USA survive Serbia, advance to basketball finale
NBA // 15 hours ago
Curry, Embiid help Team USA survive Serbia, advance to basketball finale
Aug. 8 (UPI) -- Stephen Curry flicked his wrist and watched a 3-pointer rattle around the rim before falling in, highlighting a late rally that helped Team USA beat Serbia on Thursday in a Paris 2024 men's basketball semifinal.
USA's Noah Lyles ran 200M with COVID-19; relay status in limbo
Sports News // 16 hours ago
USA's Noah Lyles ran 200M with COVID-19; relay status in limbo
Aug. 8 (UPI) -- Team USA's Noah Lyles contracted COVID-19 at the Summer Olympics, managed to win bronze in the 200-meter final and is considering not running in the upcoming 4x100-meter relay, he said Thursday.
Letsile Tebogo wins 200M, denies Noah Lyles sprint double
Sports News // 22 hours ago
Letsile Tebogo wins 200M, denies Noah Lyles sprint double
Aug. 8 (UPI) -- Botswana's Letsile Tebogo clocked an African-record 19.46 seconds to upset Noah Lyles in the Paris 2024 men's 200-meter final, denying the American of a rare sprint double Thursday in Saint-Denis, France.
New Dolphins defense counts on veterans, breakout players for improved toughness
NFL // 19 hours ago
New Dolphins defense counts on veterans, breakout players for improved toughness
MIAMI, Aug. 8 (UPI) -- The Miami Dolphins are leaning on louder veteran voices, impact rookies and unheralded breakout stars to find a new, tougher, defensive identity amid injuries, key player departures and a defensive coordinator switch.
Women's golf: Metraux takes second-round golf lead; quadruple bogey dooms USA's Korda
Sports News // 21 hours ago
Women's golf: Metraux takes second-round golf lead; quadruple bogey dooms USA's Korda
Aug. 8 (UPI) -- Morgane Metraux recorded a 66 on Thursday to take a 1-stroke lead on the field at the 2024 Paris Olympics women's golf tournament. A quadruple bogey doomed American Nelly Korda, who sits six strokes behind.
White Sox fire manager Pedro Grifol amid 28-89 season
MLB // 22 hours ago
White Sox fire manager Pedro Grifol amid 28-89 season
Aug. 8 (UPI) -- The Chicago White Sox, who own MLB's worst record, fired manager Pedro Grifol, the franchise announced Thursday. Grifol posted an 89-190 record over the last two seasons.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Olympic cauldron burns without fire -- it's the French way
Olympic cauldron burns without fire -- it's the French way
USA's Noah Lyles ran 200M with COVID-19; relay status in limbo
USA's Noah Lyles ran 200M with COVID-19; relay status in limbo
Sha'Carri Richardson, Gabby Thomas help Team USA qualify for 4x100 final
Sha'Carri Richardson, Gabby Thomas help Team USA qualify for 4x100 final
North Korean Olympic athletes did not receive sanctioned smartphones, IOC says
North Korean Olympic athletes did not receive sanctioned smartphones, IOC says
Letsile Tebogo wins 200M, denies Noah Lyles sprint double
Letsile Tebogo wins 200M, denies Noah Lyles sprint double
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement