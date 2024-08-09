Trending
Aug. 9, 2024 / 7:25 AM

Google Doodle celebrates Olympics break dancing competition

By Karen Butler
Friday's Google Doodle celebrates the debut of break dancing competitions at the 2024 Paris Olympics. Image courtesy of Google Doodle
Friday's Google Doodle celebrates the debut of break dancing competitions at the 2024 Paris Olympics. Image courtesy of Google Doodle

Aug. 9 (UPI) -- Friday's Google Doodle celebrates the debut of break dancing competitions at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

"To beat the best, be the best on-beat. The first-ever breaking event takes the main stage!" Google said on its website.

The animated artwork features a blue bird wearing an exercise sweat band as he spins on his head, while dancing to music on a boom box radio on a city street in front of a wall covered in graffiti.

"There's a lot of excitement. There's a lot of nervousness. You're seeing the best of the best on the floor, but I think everyone's just looking forward for the world to see breaking," Canadian breaking competitor Phil Wizard said.

Japan's flag-bearer and superstar Shigekix added: "There will be a lot of people watching and I'm grateful for all the attention breaking is getting.

"We're all fired up," he said. "But as a competitor, I need to be business as usual. Trying too hard, wanting it too much doesn't bring out the best in me."

Quincy Wilson, 16, U.S. men's 4x400M relay team advance to final
Sports News // 22 minutes ago
Quincy Wilson, 16, U.S. men's 4x400M relay team advance to final
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- Teen sprinting sensation Quincy Wilson clocked a 47.27-second first leg in his Olympics debut Friday, as USA's 4x400-meter men's relay team advanced to the Paris 2024 final in Saint Denis, France.
Golf legend Juan 'Chi Chi' Rodriguez dies at 88
Sports News // 1 hour ago
Golf legend Juan 'Chi Chi' Rodriguez dies at 88
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- Hall of Fame golfer Juan "Chi Chi" Rodriguez, who rose from poverty in Puerto Rico and became one of the sport's most popular players, has died, the PGA Tour announced. He was 88.
Turf racing, Breeders' Cup preps on weekend racing menu; weather a wild card
Sports News // 2 hours ago
Turf racing, Breeders' Cup preps on weekend racing menu; weather a wild card
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- Mother Nature, in the guise of Tropical Storm Debby, has tossed some question marks into an otherwise stellar weekend of turf racing. Three Breeders' Cup berths are on the line including one to be decided in France.
North Korean Olympic athletes did not receive sanctioned smartphones, IOC says
Sports News // 4 hours ago
North Korean Olympic athletes did not receive sanctioned smartphones, IOC says
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- As part of a sponsorship package, South Korean electronics giant Samsung is handing out smartphones to every athlete participating in the Paris 2024 Games - except members of the North Korean squad, the IOC said.
Curry, Embiid help Team USA survive Serbia, advance to basketball finale
NBA // 15 hours ago
Curry, Embiid help Team USA survive Serbia, advance to basketball finale
Aug. 8 (UPI) -- Stephen Curry flicked his wrist and watched a 3-pointer rattle around the rim before falling in, highlighting a late rally that helped Team USA beat Serbia on Thursday in a Paris 2024 men's basketball semifinal.
USA's Noah Lyles ran 200M with COVID-19; relay status in limbo
Sports News // 16 hours ago
USA's Noah Lyles ran 200M with COVID-19; relay status in limbo
Aug. 8 (UPI) -- Team USA's Noah Lyles contracted COVID-19 at the Summer Olympics, managed to win bronze in the 200-meter final and is considering not running in the upcoming 4x100-meter relay, he said Thursday.
Letsile Tebogo wins 200M, denies Noah Lyles sprint double
Sports News // 22 hours ago
Letsile Tebogo wins 200M, denies Noah Lyles sprint double
Aug. 8 (UPI) -- Botswana's Letsile Tebogo clocked an African-record 19.46 seconds to upset Noah Lyles in the Paris 2024 men's 200-meter final, denying the American of a rare sprint double Thursday in Saint-Denis, France.
New Dolphins defense counts on veterans, breakout players for improved toughness
NFL // 19 hours ago
New Dolphins defense counts on veterans, breakout players for improved toughness
MIAMI, Aug. 8 (UPI) -- The Miami Dolphins are leaning on louder veteran voices, impact rookies and unheralded breakout stars to find a new, tougher, defensive identity amid injuries, key player departures and a defensive coordinator switch.
Women's golf: Metraux takes second-round golf lead; quadruple bogey dooms USA's Korda
Sports News // 21 hours ago
Women's golf: Metraux takes second-round golf lead; quadruple bogey dooms USA's Korda
Aug. 8 (UPI) -- Morgane Metraux recorded a 66 on Thursday to take a 1-stroke lead on the field at the 2024 Paris Olympics women's golf tournament. A quadruple bogey doomed American Nelly Korda, who sits six strokes behind.
White Sox fire manager Pedro Grifol amid 28-89 season
MLB // 22 hours ago
White Sox fire manager Pedro Grifol amid 28-89 season
Aug. 8 (UPI) -- The Chicago White Sox, who own MLB's worst record, fired manager Pedro Grifol, the franchise announced Thursday. Grifol posted an 89-190 record over the last two seasons.
