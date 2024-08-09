Google Doodle celebrates Olympics break dancing competition

Friday's Google Doodle celebrates the debut of break dancing competitions at the 2024 Paris Olympics. Image courtesy of Google Doodle

Aug. 9 (UPI) -- Friday's Google Doodle celebrates the debut of break dancing competitions at the 2024 Paris Olympics. "To beat the best, be the best on-beat. The first-ever breaking event takes the main stage!" Google said on its website.

The animated artwork features a blue bird wearing an exercise sweat band as he spins on his head, while dancing to music on a boom box radio on a city street in front of a wall covered in graffiti.

"There's a lot of excitement. There's a lot of nervousness. You're seeing the best of the best on the floor, but I think everyone's just looking forward for the world to see breaking," Canadian breaking competitor Phil Wizard said.

Japan's flag-bearer and superstar Shigekix added: "There will be a lot of people watching and I'm grateful for all the attention breaking is getting.

"We're all fired up," he said. "But as a competitor, I need to be business as usual. Trying too hard, wanting it too much doesn't bring out the best in me."

