Aug. 9, 2024 / 1:30 PM

U.S. women extend win streak to 60, advance to gold medal game

By Alex Butler
U.S. power forward Breanna Stewart (R) attempts a shot against Australia guard Isobel Borlase during a 2024 Summer Olympics women's basketball semifinal Friday at Bercy Arena in Paris. Photo by Richard Ellis/UPI
1 of 5 | U.S. power forward Breanna Stewart (R) attempts a shot against Australia guard Isobel Borlase during a 2024 Summer Olympics women's basketball semifinal Friday at Bercy Arena in Paris. Photo by Richard Ellis/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 9 (UPI) -- Breanna Stewart scored 16 points and the U.S. women's basketball team extended its Olympic-record winning streak to 60 with a convincing win over Australia on Friday, punching their tickets to the gold medal game.

The Americans will play France or Belgium in the women's basketball finale Sunday in Paris.

"I think we just continue to play unselfish basketball, making sure we are moving the ball and finding the best shot," Stewart said on the NBC broadcast.

Team USA outshot the Australians 50.7% to 36.2% in the 85-64 victory at Bercy Arena. Jackie Young scored 14 points in the win. A'ja Wilson chipped in 10 points and eight rebounds.

The Americans edged their foes 46-33 in rebounds, 31-16 in assists, 44-28 in points in the paint and 26-9 in points off fast breaks.

They led by as many as 30 points and never trailed.

Team USA opened the game with a 14-4 run and never looked back. Young scored eight points over the first 10 minutes. Australia responded to the early deficit, cutting the U.S. lead to two, but the Americans held a 20-16 advantage at the end of the first quarter.

They then scored the first 12 points of the second to break the game open and led 45-27 at halftime. Team USA outscored the Australians 50-47 over the final 20 minutes.

Kahleah Copper scored eight of her 11 points off the bench in the second half. Australia's Isobel Borlase also scored 11 points in the loss.

The Americans will meet France or Belgium in the gold medal game at 9:30 a.m. EDT Sunday on NBC.

A hot air balloon carrying the Olympic flame rises into the air during the Opening Ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris on, July 26, 2024. More than 10,000 athletes from 206 countries will compete in the Summer Olympics, which run through August 11. Photo by Maya Vidon-White/UPI | License Photo

