1 of 5 | Sha'carri Richardson of the U.S. crosses the finish line as Team USA wins the women's 4x100-meter relay during the Summer Olympics on Friday at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis. Photo by Paul Hanna/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 9 (UPI) -- Gabby Thomas slipped a soaked baton into Sha'Carri Richardson's hand and the Team USA speedster bolted through competition, blazing over the final leg to snatch gold Friday in the Pairs 2024 women's 4x100-meter relay. Melissa Jefferson and Twanisha Terry ran the first two legs for the Americans, who clocked a season-best time of 47.78. Great Britain placed second, with a time of 41.85. Germany (41.97) earned a bronze medal. Advertisement

Jefferson started the event with an 11.46 first leg, which ranked third-best of the competition. She then handed off to Terry, who chewed up ground with a blistering 9.98-second sprint.

Thomas snatched the baton for the final leg, but had a sluggish exchange with Richardson.

The Team USA star eventually snatched the handoff and bolted forward, exchanging a glance at Great Britain's Daryll Neita before beating her to the finish line for her first Olympic gold medal.

HERE COMES SHA'CARRI RICHARDSON! Team USA takes GOLD in the women's 4x100m. #ParisOlympics NBC & Peacock pic.twitter.com/ZM6qaYCQOw— NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) August 9, 2024

Team USA finished in seventh place in the men's 4x100-meter relay, but was later disqualified for passing the baton outside the takeoff zone.

The infraction occurred when Christian Coleman attempted to hand the baton to Kenny Bednarek during the first handoff. Bednarek appeared to leave too early during the exchange, causing the confusion. The delay put the Americans out of contention for the remainder of the race.

Canada won that event, with a time of 37.50. South Africa (37.57) and Great Britain (37.61) earned respective silver and bronze medals.

