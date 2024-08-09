Trending
Advertisement
Sports News
Aug. 9, 2024 / 8:31 AM / Updated at 8:41 AM

Quincy Wilson, 16, U.S. men's 4x400M relay team advance to final

By Alex Butler

Aug. 9 (UPI) -- Teen sprinting sensation Quincy Wilson clocked a 47.27-second first leg in his Olympics debut Friday, as USA's 4x400-meter men's relay team advanced to the Paris 2024 final in Saint Denis, France.

Wilson's time, which ranked seventh in the field, forced the Americans to stage a comeback to earn one of the qualifying spots for the final. With his run, Wilson became the youngest American male track and field athlete to compete for Team USA at an Olympics.

Advertisement

Wilson's 47.27 was well over the 44.59 time -- an under-18 world record -- he registered in June at the U.S. Olympic trials.

Vernon Norwood (43.54) and Bryce Deadmon (44.20) followed Wilson's uncharacteristically slower jaunt by posting the top times for their respective second and third legs Friday in Saint-Denis. Christopher Bailey, the anchor, cemented the Americans' spot in the final with a 44.14 final leg, the second-best time in the field.

Advertisement

"They got me around the track," Wilson told reporters. "My grit and determination got me around the track. I knew I had a great three legs behind me and I know it wasn't just myself.

"If it was just myself, we would be in last place."

The Americans' combined time of 2:59.15 was the third-best in the field. Botswana (2:57.76) registered the top time. Great Britain (2:58.88), Japan (2:59.48) and France (2:59.53) were among the other Top 5 qualifiers. Belgium, Zambia, Italy and South Africa also qualified for the final.

The men's 4x400-meter relay final will be held at 3 p.m. EDT Saturday at the Stade de France.

Americans won the event at eight of the last 10 editions of the Olympics, including in their last two appearances. Deadmon and Norwood were both part of the gold medal run at Tokyo 2020.

Team USA wins silver, bronze in men's 200-meter race

Kenneth Bednarek of Team USA celebrates with the American after winning the silver medal in the Men's 200-meter final during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the Stade de France in Paris on August 8, 2024. Letsile Tebobo of Botswana won the gold medal and Noah Lyles of Team USA won the bronze medal. Photo by Paul Hanna/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Latest Headlines

Golf legend Juan 'Chi Chi' Rodriguez dies at 88
Sports News // 52 minutes ago
Golf legend Juan 'Chi Chi' Rodriguez dies at 88
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- Hall of Fame golfer Juan "Chi Chi" Rodriguez, who rose from poverty in Puerto Rico and became one of the sport's most popular players, has died, the PGA Tour announced. He was 88.
Google Doodle celebrates Olympics break dancing competition
Sports News // 1 hour ago
Google Doodle celebrates Olympics break dancing competition
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- Friday's Google Doodle celebrates the debut of break dancing competitions at the 2024 Paris Olympics.
Turf racing, Breeders' Cup preps on weekend racing menu; weather a wild card
Sports News // 2 hours ago
Turf racing, Breeders' Cup preps on weekend racing menu; weather a wild card
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- Mother Nature, in the guise of Tropical Storm Debby, has tossed some question marks into an otherwise stellar weekend of turf racing. Three Breeders' Cup berths are on the line including one to be decided in France.
North Korean Olympic athletes did not receive sanctioned smartphones, IOC says
Sports News // 4 hours ago
North Korean Olympic athletes did not receive sanctioned smartphones, IOC says
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- As part of a sponsorship package, South Korean electronics giant Samsung is handing out smartphones to every athlete participating in the Paris 2024 Games - except members of the North Korean squad, the IOC said.
Curry, Embiid help Team USA survive Serbia, advance to basketball finale
NBA // 15 hours ago
Curry, Embiid help Team USA survive Serbia, advance to basketball finale
Aug. 8 (UPI) -- Stephen Curry flicked his wrist and watched a 3-pointer rattle around the rim before falling in, highlighting a late rally that helped Team USA beat Serbia on Thursday in a Paris 2024 men's basketball semifinal.
USA's Noah Lyles ran 200M with COVID-19; relay status in limbo
Sports News // 16 hours ago
USA's Noah Lyles ran 200M with COVID-19; relay status in limbo
Aug. 8 (UPI) -- Team USA's Noah Lyles contracted COVID-19 at the Summer Olympics, managed to win bronze in the 200-meter final and is considering not running in the upcoming 4x100-meter relay, he said Thursday.
Letsile Tebogo wins 200M, denies Noah Lyles sprint double
Sports News // 22 hours ago
Letsile Tebogo wins 200M, denies Noah Lyles sprint double
Aug. 8 (UPI) -- Botswana's Letsile Tebogo clocked an African-record 19.46 seconds to upset Noah Lyles in the Paris 2024 men's 200-meter final, denying the American of a rare sprint double Thursday in Saint-Denis, France.
New Dolphins defense counts on veterans, breakout players for improved toughness
NFL // 19 hours ago
New Dolphins defense counts on veterans, breakout players for improved toughness
MIAMI, Aug. 8 (UPI) -- The Miami Dolphins are leaning on louder veteran voices, impact rookies and unheralded breakout stars to find a new, tougher, defensive identity amid injuries, key player departures and a defensive coordinator switch.
Women's golf: Metraux takes second-round golf lead; quadruple bogey dooms USA's Korda
Sports News // 20 hours ago
Women's golf: Metraux takes second-round golf lead; quadruple bogey dooms USA's Korda
Aug. 8 (UPI) -- Morgane Metraux recorded a 66 on Thursday to take a 1-stroke lead on the field at the 2024 Paris Olympics women's golf tournament. A quadruple bogey doomed American Nelly Korda, who sits six strokes behind.
White Sox fire manager Pedro Grifol amid 28-89 season
MLB // 21 hours ago
White Sox fire manager Pedro Grifol amid 28-89 season
Aug. 8 (UPI) -- The Chicago White Sox, who own MLB's worst record, fired manager Pedro Grifol, the franchise announced Thursday. Grifol posted an 89-190 record over the last two seasons.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Olympic cauldron burns without fire -- it's the French way
Olympic cauldron burns without fire -- it's the French way
USA's Noah Lyles ran 200M with COVID-19; relay status in limbo
USA's Noah Lyles ran 200M with COVID-19; relay status in limbo
Sha'Carri Richardson, Gabby Thomas help Team USA qualify for 4x100 final
Sha'Carri Richardson, Gabby Thomas help Team USA qualify for 4x100 final
North Korean Olympic athletes did not receive sanctioned smartphones, IOC says
North Korean Olympic athletes did not receive sanctioned smartphones, IOC says
Letsile Tebogo wins 200M, denies Noah Lyles sprint double
Letsile Tebogo wins 200M, denies Noah Lyles sprint double
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement