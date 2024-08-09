Morgane Metraux of Switzerland reacts on the 18th green during the third round of the Summer Olympics women's golf competition on Friday at Le Golf National in Guyancourt, France. Photo by Erik S. Lesser/EPA-EFE
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- Morgane Metraux and Lydia Ko share the 54-hole lead at the Paris 2024 women's golf tournament, but Americans Rose Zhang and Nelly Korda are lurking after respectable third rounds Friday in Guyancourt, France.
Switzerland's Metraux, who entered the day with a 1-stroke lead on the field, carded a 1-under par 71 and is now tied with New Zealand's Ko at 9-under for the tournament.
Ko, who was in third at 5-under entering the third round, turned in a 4-under 68 on Friday at Le Golf National.
"I came in this week telling myself, it's medal or nothing," Metraux said, according to LPGA.com. "So just give it everything without attacking too much-- but within reason. I think I need to go into every event with that mentality because it seems to be working well.
"It's fun to play in front of so many people and have so much support and play so close to home. It's really a lot of fun."
Korda, the No. 1 golfer in the world, was tied with Zhang at 2-under entering the day. She recorded a 2-under 70 for the second-consecutive round and is now tied for seventh at 4-under through 54 holes.
Zhang recorded a 5-under 67 on Friday and is now tied for third with Japan's Miyu Yamashita, just two strokes behind the co-leaders.
Thailand's Atthaya Thtikul is fifth at 7-under. Colombia's Mariajo Uribe is sixth at 5-under. China's Lin Xiyu Janet and Yin Ruoning and France's Celine Boutier are tied with Korda for seventh.
Team USA's Lilia Vu is tied for 27th at 3-over.
The fourth and final round of the women's golf tournament will tee of at 3 a.m. EDT Saturday from Le Golf National. Coverage will air on NBC's Golf Channel, NBCOlympics.com and Peacock.
A hot air balloon carrying the Olympic flame rises into the air during the Opening Ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris on, July 26, 2024. More than 10,000 athletes from 206 countries will compete in the Summer Olympics, which run through August 11. Photo by Maya Vidon-White/UPI | License Photo