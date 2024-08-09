Trending
Advertisement
Sports News
Aug. 9, 2024 / 5:44 PM

Metraux, Ko share late lead, with Zhang, Korda lurking for golf gold

By Alex Butler
Morgane Metraux of Switzerland reacts on the 18th green during the third round of the Summer Olympics women's golf competition on Friday at Le Golf National in Guyancourt, France. Photo by Erik S. Lesser/EPA-EFE
Morgane Metraux of Switzerland reacts on the 18th green during the third round of the Summer Olympics women's golf competition on Friday at Le Golf National in Guyancourt, France. Photo by Erik S. Lesser/EPA-EFE

Aug. 9 (UPI) -- Morgane Metraux and Lydia Ko share the 54-hole lead at the Paris 2024 women's golf tournament, but Americans Rose Zhang and Nelly Korda are lurking after respectable third rounds Friday in Guyancourt, France.

Switzerland's Metraux, who entered the day with a 1-stroke lead on the field, carded a 1-under par 71 and is now tied with New Zealand's Ko at 9-under for the tournament.

Advertisement

Ko, who was in third at 5-under entering the third round, turned in a 4-under 68 on Friday at Le Golf National.

"I came in this week telling myself, it's medal or nothing," Metraux said, according to LPGA.com. "So just give it everything without attacking too much-- but within reason. I think I need to go into every event with that mentality because it seems to be working well.

Related

"It's fun to play in front of so many people and have so much support and play so close to home. It's really a lot of fun."

Advertisement

Korda, the No. 1 golfer in the world, was tied with Zhang at 2-under entering the day. She recorded a 2-under 70 for the second-consecutive round and is now tied for seventh at 4-under through 54 holes.

Zhang recorded a 5-under 67 on Friday and is now tied for third with Japan's Miyu Yamashita, just two strokes behind the co-leaders.

Thailand's Atthaya Thtikul is fifth at 7-under. Colombia's Mariajo Uribe is sixth at 5-under. China's Lin Xiyu Janet and Yin Ruoning and France's Celine Boutier are tied with Korda for seventh.

Team USA's Lilia Vu is tied for 27th at 3-over.

The fourth and final round of the women's golf tournament will tee of at 3 a.m. EDT Saturday from Le Golf National. Coverage will air on NBC's Golf Channel, NBCOlympics.com and Peacock.

Paris Olympics 2024: Scenes from the Opening Ceremony

A hot air balloon carrying the Olympic flame rises into the air during the Opening Ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris on, July 26, 2024. More than 10,000 athletes from 206 countries will compete in the Summer Olympics, which run through August 11. Photo by Maya Vidon-White/UPI | License Photo

Latest Headlines

Richardson, Thomas help Team USA win women's 4x100 gold
Sports News // 3 hours ago
Richardson, Thomas help Team USA win women's 4x100 gold
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- Gabby Thomas slipped a soaked baton into Sha'Carri Richardson's hand and the Team USA speedster bolted through competition, blazing over the final leg to snatch gold Friday in the Pairs 2024 women's 4x100-meter relay.
U.S. women extend win streak to 60, advance to gold medal game
Sports News // 4 hours ago
U.S. women extend win streak to 60, advance to gold medal game
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- Breanna Stewart scored 16 points and the U.S. women's basketball team extended its Olympic-record winning streak to 60 with a convincing win over Australia on Friday, punching their tickets to the gold medal game.
Carolina Panthers' plane runs off taxiway in Charlotte after preseason loss
NFL // 6 hours ago
Carolina Panthers' plane runs off taxiway in Charlotte after preseason loss
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- A Delta charter plane carrying players, coaches and staff from the Carolina Panthers ran off the taxiway when returning from a preseason game against the New England Patriots on Friday in Charlotte, N.C., officials said.
U.S. skateboarder Nyjah Huston's medal deteriorates after one week
Sports News // 8 hours ago
U.S. skateboarder Nyjah Huston's medal deteriorates after one week
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- Skateboarder Nyjah Huston is calling for better quality in Olympic medals after his bronze prize showed signs of deterioration just a week after he won it in Paris.
Quincy Wilson, 16, U.S. men's 4x400M relay team advance to final
Sports News // 9 hours ago
Quincy Wilson, 16, U.S. men's 4x400M relay team advance to final
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- Teen sprinting sensation Quincy Wilson clocked a 47.27-second first leg in his Olympics debut Friday, as USA's 4x400-meter men's relay team advanced to the Paris 2024 final in Saint Denis, France.
Golf legend Juan 'Chi Chi' Rodriguez dies at 88
Sports News // 9 hours ago
Golf legend Juan 'Chi Chi' Rodriguez dies at 88
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- Hall of Fame golfer Juan "Chi Chi" Rodriguez, who rose from poverty in Puerto Rico and became one of the sport's most popular players, has died, the PGA Tour announced. He was 88.
Google Doodle celebrates Olympics break dancing competition
Sports News // 10 hours ago
Google Doodle celebrates Olympics break dancing competition
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- Friday's Google Doodle celebrates the debut of break dancing competitions at the 2024 Paris Olympics.
Turf racing, Breeders' Cup preps on weekend racing menu; weather a wild card
Sports News // 11 hours ago
Turf racing, Breeders' Cup preps on weekend racing menu; weather a wild card
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- Mother Nature, in the guise of Tropical Storm Debby, has tossed some question marks into an otherwise stellar weekend of turf racing. Three Breeders' Cup berths are on the line including one to be decided in France.
North Korean Olympic athletes did not receive sanctioned smartphones, IOC says
Sports News // 13 hours ago
North Korean Olympic athletes did not receive sanctioned smartphones, IOC says
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- As part of a sponsorship package, South Korean electronics giant Samsung is handing out smartphones to every athlete participating in the Paris 2024 Games - except members of the North Korean squad, the IOC said.
Curry, Embiid help Team USA survive Serbia, advance to basketball finale
NBA // 1 day ago
Curry, Embiid help Team USA survive Serbia, advance to basketball finale
Aug. 8 (UPI) -- Stephen Curry flicked his wrist and watched a 3-pointer rattle around the rim before falling in, highlighting a late rally that helped Team USA beat Serbia on Thursday in a Paris 2024 men's basketball semifinal.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

North Korean Olympic athletes did not receive sanctioned smartphones, IOC says
North Korean Olympic athletes did not receive sanctioned smartphones, IOC says
U.S. skateboarder Nyjah Huston's medal deteriorates after one week
U.S. skateboarder Nyjah Huston's medal deteriorates after one week
Quincy Wilson, 16, U.S. men's 4x400M relay team advance to final
Quincy Wilson, 16, U.S. men's 4x400M relay team advance to final
Olympic cauldron burns without fire -- it's the French way
Olympic cauldron burns without fire -- it's the French way
Curry, Embiid help Team USA survive Serbia, advance to basketball finale
Curry, Embiid help Team USA survive Serbia, advance to basketball finale
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement