Morgane Metraux of Switzerland reacts on the 18th green during the third round of the Summer Olympics women's golf competition on Friday at Le Golf National in Guyancourt, France. Photo by Erik S. Lesser/EPA-EFE

Aug. 9 (UPI) -- Morgane Metraux and Lydia Ko share the 54-hole lead at the Paris 2024 women's golf tournament, but Americans Rose Zhang and Nelly Korda are lurking after respectable third rounds Friday in Guyancourt, France. Switzerland's Metraux, who entered the day with a 1-stroke lead on the field, carded a 1-under par 71 and is now tied with New Zealand's Ko at 9-under for the tournament. Advertisement

Ko, who was in third at 5-under entering the third round, turned in a 4-under 68 on Friday at Le Golf National.

"I came in this week telling myself, it's medal or nothing," Metraux said, according to LPGA.com. "So just give it everything without attacking too much-- but within reason. I think I need to go into every event with that mentality because it seems to be working well.

"It's fun to play in front of so many people and have so much support and play so close to home. It's really a lot of fun."

HERE. COMES. NELLY. Three birdies in her last four holes to get back in the mix! Golf Channel and Peacock | #ParisOlympics pic.twitter.com/vDzNiUDPBJ— Golf Channel (@GolfChannel) August 9, 2024

Korda, the No. 1 golfer in the world, was tied with Zhang at 2-under entering the day. She recorded a 2-under 70 for the second-consecutive round and is now tied for seventh at 4-under through 54 holes.

Zhang recorded a 5-under 67 on Friday and is now tied for third with Japan's Miyu Yamashita, just two strokes behind the co-leaders.

Another look at Rose Zhang's remarkable second shot on the par 5 18th. Golf Channel and Peacock | #ParisOlympics pic.twitter.com/y48xNfgkyC— Golf Channel (@GolfChannel) August 9, 2024

Thailand's Atthaya Thtikul is fifth at 7-under. Colombia's Mariajo Uribe is sixth at 5-under. China's Lin Xiyu Janet and Yin Ruoning and France's Celine Boutier are tied with Korda for seventh.

Team USA's Lilia Vu is tied for 27th at 3-over.

The fourth and final round of the women's golf tournament will tee of at 3 a.m. EDT Saturday from Le Golf National. Coverage will air on NBC's Golf Channel, NBCOlympics.com and Peacock.

