"Alright, so these Olympic medals look great when they're brand new, but after letting it sit on my skin with some sweat and letting my friends wear it over the weekend, they're apparently not as high quality as you would think," Huston said.
"Look at that thing. It's looking rough, even the front. It's starting to chip off a little. I don't know, Olympic medals, maybe you gotta step up the quality a little bit."
Nyjah Huston shows the bronze medal he won at the 2024 Summer Olympics on Thursday in Laguna Beach, Calif. Photo by Nyjah Huston/Instagram
Huston, who posted the footage from Laguna Beach, Calif., also said the medal looked like it "went to war and back."
"I guess the medals are meant to be in cases," Huston wrote. "Not meant for the send."
Skateboarder Nyjah Huston shows a close-up view of the back of his bronze medal from Paris 2024 on Aug. 8, 2024, in Laguna Beach, Calif. Photo by Nyjah Huston/Instagram
More than 5,000 medals were made for athletes in the Summer Olympics and Paralympics. Team USA totaled an Olympics-best 103 medals through Thursday, 31 more than second-place China.
