Katie Ledecky, Nick Mead picked as USA flag bearers for Closing Ceremony

1 of 5 | Gold medalist Katie Ledecky of Team USA poses after winning the women's 800-meter freestyle final Saturday in Paris. Photo by Richard Ellis/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 8 (UPI) -- Swimmer Katie Ledecky and rower Nick Mead were selected as the American flag bearers at the Closing Ceremony for the 2024 Summer Olympics, Team USA announced Thursday. The ceremony for Paris 2024 will air at 3 p.m. EDT Sunday on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com. Festivities will be held at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis. Advertisement

Ledecky was brought to tears when she learned that she received the honor in a video call from fellow Team USA swimmer Bobby Finke.

"Thank you, Team USA," Ledecky said in the video posted to Team USA's social media accounts.

"This is a huge honor. I can't wait for closing ceremony. It's been an honor representing our country here in Paris. I'm so proud to be part of this team."

.@katieledecky answers the call The 14x Olympic medalist receives the news from @Robert_Finke that she'll be one of Team USA's flag bearers at the Closing Ceremony. #ParisOlympics pic.twitter.com/bvTYp1eHxv— Team USA (@TeamUSA) August 8, 2024

Ledecky, 27, won four medals in Paris -- two gold, a silver and a bronze. That haul improved her Olympic medal total to 14 -- the most ever won by an American woman. With her ninth gold medal, Ledecky also tied the record for the most ever won by a female Olympian.

Advertisement

Mead, 29, won his first Olympic medal at Paris 2024 with a gold medal finish in the men's four finals. He teamed up with American rowers Justin Best, Michael Grady and Liam Corrigan for that victory Aug. 1 in Vaires-sur-Marne, France.

That resulted in the first gold medal for a U.S. men's four rowing team since 1960. Mead will be the first rower to serve as a Team USA closing ceremony flag bearer.

"I've got chills," Mead said in another video posted Thursday by Team USA. "That's pretty cool. I've gotta get a haircut."

Nick Mead made history as a member of the first U.S. men's four rowing team to win Olympic gold since 1960. Now, he'll make even more history as the first rower to lead Team USA as one of our flag bearers at the Closing Ceremony. #ParisOlympics pic.twitter.com/4cBLXz4s6T— Team USA (@TeamUSA) August 8, 2024

More than 100 dancers, singers, acrobats and other performers -- in addition to the Olympians -- are expected to participate in the Closing Ceremony.

The full broadcast -- starting with a Best of Paris special -- will start at 2 p.m. Sunday. An encore presentation will air five hours later on the same NBC platforms. NBC also will air a Countdown to LA 2028 special at 10 p.m.

Advertisement

Team USA's Katie Ledecky wins gold in 800-meter freestyle

Katie Ledecky of Team USA competes and wins the gold medal in the women's 800-meter freestyle final during the Paris 2024 Olympics at the Arena Le Defense in Paris on August 3, 2024. Photo by Richard Ellis/UPI | License Photo