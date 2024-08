1 of 5 | Sha'carri Richardson (C) receives the baton from Gabby Thomas (L) for the final leg of a women's 4x100-meter relay heat Thursday at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis. Photo by Paul Hanna/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 8 (UPI) -- Melissa Jefferson, Twanisha Terry, Gabby Thomas and Sha'Carri Richardson teamed up to win their heat Thursday in Saint-Denis, France, using a 41.94 to qualify for the 4x100-meter relay final. The fast foursome edged second-place Germany and third-place Switzerland in the first heat. Great Britain, France and Jamaica were the three fastest teams in the second heat. Canada and the Netherlands rounded out the eight qualifying teams. Advertisement

Richardson's 9.99-second time was the second-fastest segment of any competitor and the fastest final-leg time of the event. Jefferson and Terry also clocked the respective best times for their leg among all qualifiers.

The Americans, who finished second in the event at Tokyo 2020, are looking to win for the third time since 2012. The final will be held at 1:30 p.m. EDT Friday at the Stade de France.

What an anchor leg from Sha'Carri Richardson to send the United States to the 4x100m final. #ParisOlympics USA Network & Peacock pic.twitter.com/QrzHU6NjCo— NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) August 8, 2024

Team USA's Christian Coleman, Fred Kerley, Kyree King and Courtney Lindsey went on to win their men's 4x100-meter relay heat, the next event held on the track.

Advertisement

They clocked a 37.47. South Africa (37.94) and Great Britain (38.04) finished second and third in that heat.

Courtney Lindsey leaves NO doubt down the stretch and pulls away to move the USA on to the 4x100m relay final. #ParisOlympics USA Network & Peacock pic.twitter.com/MeCqGxcWkI— NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) August 8, 2024

China (38.24), France (38.34) and Canada (38.39) were the Top 3 finishers in the second heat. Japan and Italy also qualified for the men's final, which will be held at 1:47 p.m. Friday in Saint-Denis.

Team USA's Quincy Hall wins gold in 400-meter race

Quincy Hall of Team USA celebrates and holds up his shoes after winning the men's 400-meter final during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the Stade de France on August 7, 2024. Matthew Hudson-Smith of Great Britain won silver and Muzala Samukonga of Zambia took the bronze. Photo by Paul Hanna/UPI | License Photo