Aug. 8, 2024 / 10:21 AM

Noah Lyles targets 200M gold to complete rare sprint double

By Alex Butler
American Noah Lyles competes in the men's 200-meter semifinal during the Summer Olympics on Wednesday in Saint-Denis, France. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI
1 of 5 | American Noah Lyles competes in the men's 200-meter semifinal during the Summer Olympics on Wednesday in Saint-Denis, France. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 8 (UPI) -- Noah Lyles will make his attempt at history Thursday, lining up for the 200-meter final, where he can become just the 10th male Olympian to complete a sprint double.

Lyles completed the first leg of the feat by becoming the first American man to win the 100-meter final in 20 years Sunday in Saint-Denis, France. He will aim for his second gold at 2:30 p.m. EDT Thursday at the Stade de France.

The men's 200-meter final will air on NBC and stream on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com. Lyles remains confident that he will beat the field.

"None of them are winning," Lyles told reporters this week in Saint-Denis. "When I come off the turn, they will be depressed."

Archie Hahn was the first man to complete the double, winning the 100- and 200-meter finals in 1904. Ralph Craig (1912), Eddie Tolan (1932), Jesse Owens (1936), Bobby Morrow (1956) and Carl Lewis (1984) are the other Americans to accomplish the feat. Canada's Percy Williams (1928) and Soviet Valeriy Borzov (1972) also completed Olympic doubles.

Jamaican Usain Bolt, widely recognized as the best sprinter in history, completed the double three-consecutive times (2008, 2012, 2016). Owens, Morrow and Lewis also won the 4x100-meter relay finals the same years they completed their doubles. Bolt earned gold in the 4x100 alongside his doubles in 2012 and 2016.

Lyles won the 100-meter final by the narrowest of margins, but is a heavy favorite to win the 200 -- his best event.

His best time in the 200 is an American-record 19.31 seconds, which he posted at the 2022 World Championships. Letsile Tebogo of Botswana and Americans Kenneth Bednarek and Erriyon Knighton are among the other expected contenders in Thursday's Olympic final.

Tebogo posted the fastest time (19.96) in the semifinal round for the 200. Bednarek (20.00) and Lyles (20.08) clocked the respective second and third fastest semifinal times. Bednarek also clocked a 19.96 in the first round of qualifying.

Canada's Andre De Grasse, who failed to qualify for Thursday's final, won the event with a time of 19.62 at Tokyo 2020. Bednarek (19.68) finished second, followed by Lyles (19.74).

Team USA's Quincy Hall wins gold in 400-meter race

Quincy Hall of Team USA celebrates and holds up his shoes after winning the men's 400-meter final during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the Stade de France on August 7, 2024. Matthew Hudson-Smith of Great Britain won silver and Muzala Samukonga of Zambia took the bronze. Photo by Paul Hanna/UPI | License Photo

Read More

