Sports News
Aug. 8, 2024 / 4:10 PM

USA's Noah Lyles ran 200M with COVID-19; relay status in limbo

By Alex Butler
Noah Lyles of the United States sits down and is attended to after competing the men's 200-meter final of the 2024 Olympic Games at the Stade de France stadium in Saint Denis. Photo by Christian Bruna/EPA-EFE
1 of 6 | Noah Lyles of the United States sits down and is attended to after competing the men's 200-meter final of the 2024 Olympic Games at the Stade de France stadium in Saint Denis. Photo by Christian Bruna/EPA-EFE

Aug. 8 (UPI) -- Team USA's Noah Lyles contracted COVID-19 at the Summer Olympics, managed to win bronze in the 200-meter final and is considering not running in the upcoming 4x100-meter relay, he said Thursday.

Lyles made the comments during the NBC broadcast from Saint-Denis, France, after he finished third in the 200-meter final, missing out on a chance to complete a rare sprint double.

Lyles completed the first half of the double by winning the 100-meter final Sunday in Saint-Denis. He celebrated very enthusiastically after that finish.

On Thursday, Lyles limped away from the finish line and collapsed on the track of the Stade de France, showing obvious signs of exhaustion. Trainers tended to the track star, giving him water and getting him a wheelchair, before he left the area.

"I woke up early about 5 a.m. on Tuesday morning and I was just feeling really horrible," Lyles told NBC. "I knew it was more than just being sore from the 100. I went to doctor's and we tested, and unfortunately it came back that I was positive with COVID.

"My first thought was not to panic. I've been in worse situations. I've run with worse conditions. We took it day-by-day, trying to hydrate as much [as possible] and quarantined off.

"It's taken its toll for sure, but I've never been more proud of myself for being able to come out here and get the bronze medal."

Lyles, who wore a mask during his interview on NBC, said he never considering withdrawing from the 200-meter final. He also was seen wearing a mask before the race, but was not wearing one earlier this week during a news conference or in other media interviews.

Unlike the previous Olympics, athletes are not required to undergo daily COVID-19 testing in Paris.

"I just said we were just going to try and quarantine as much as possible, stay away, not try to pass it off and just give it my all," Lyles said. "If I wasn't to make it and somebody would have taken my spot, that would have been my sign that I didn't deserve to be in the final."

The men's 4x100-meter relay final is scheduled for 1:47 p.m. EDT Friday in Saint-Denis. Lyles said he didn't know if he would compete.

"I'm feeling more on the side of letting Team USA do their thing," Lyles said. "They've proven with great certainty that they can handle it without me.

"If that's the case, coming off of today, then I'm perfectly fine saying 'do your thing. You guys have more than enough speed to be able to get the gold medal.'"

Team USA wins silver, bronze in men's 200-meter race

Kenneth Bednarek of Team USA celebrates with the American after winning the silver medal in the Men's 200-meter final during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the Stade de France in Paris on August 8, 2024. Letsile Tebobo of Botswana won the gold medal and Noah Lyles of Team USA won the bronze medal. Photo by Paul Hanna/UPI | License Photo

