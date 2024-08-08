Trending
Sports News
Aug. 8, 2024 / 11:48 AM

Women's golf: Metraux takes second-round golf lead; quadruple bogey dooms USA's Korda

By Alex Butler
American Nelly Korda reacts during the second round of the women's golf tournament at the Summer Olympics on Thursday at Le Golf National in Guyancourt, France. Photo by Erik S. Lesser/EPA-EFE
American Nelly Korda reacts during the second round of the women's golf tournament at the Summer Olympics on Thursday at Le Golf National in Guyancourt, France. Photo by Erik S. Lesser/EPA-EFE

Aug. 8 (UPI) -- Morgane Metraux recorded a 66 on Thursday to take a 1-stroke lead on the field at the 2024 Paris Olympics women's golf tournament. A quadruple bogey doomed American Nelly Korda, who sits six strokes behind.

Metraux, of Switzerland, was tied for third at 2-under through the first 18 holes Wednesday at Le Golf National. She carded five birdies, two eagles and three bogeys on Thursday for an overall score of 8-under.

France's Celine Boutier, who was in first at 7-under through the first 18 holes, was 4-over in the second round. She is tied for sixth at 3-under through 36 holes.

China's Yin Ruoning, who was even par Wednesday, was 7-under Thursday and is in second. New Zealand's Lydia Ko is in third at 5-under through two rounds.

Korda, the No. 1 women's golfer in the world, entered the day at even par, seven strokes behind Boutier, and tied for 13th. She was 2-under on Thursday and is tied for 12th with fellow American Rose Zhang, among others.

Team USA's Lilia Vu is tied for 14th at 1-under through 36 holes.

Korda appeared in line to make a giant leap up the leaderboard, with a score of 6-under through 15 holes. She birdied No. 15 to reach that score, but scored a quadruple bogey on No. 16 to lose four strokes. She lost another stroke with a bogey on No. 17, but finished the round with a birdie on No. 18.

The third round of the Paris 2024 women's golf tournament will tee off at 3 a.m. EDT Friday at Le Golf National. Coverage will air on NBC's Golf Channel.

