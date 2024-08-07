1 of 5 | Mike Foppen (R) of the Netherlands tumbles to the ground during a men's 5,000-meter heat on Wednesday at the Stade de France in Paris. Photo by Paul Hanna/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 7 (UPI) -- More than a half dozen elite runners collided and fell to the track during qualifying heats for the Paris 2024 men's 5,000-meter final Wednesday in Saint-Denis, France. The collisions occurred during heats 1 and 2 at the Stade de France. Advertisement

Great Britain's George Mills appeared to make contact with France's Hugo Hay during the first incident. He then veered to his right, bumping into Spain's Thierry Ndikumwenayo and several other runners, forcing them to fall to the track.

Other runners managed to swerve away from the danger.

Mike Foppen of the Netherlands was one of those who suffered the most damage. He initially tripped and went into a full roll on the track. He remained on his back until climbing back to his feet.

All 3 Kenyans, Jacob Krop, Edwin Kurgat, and Ronald Kwemoi, qualified and will advance to the Men's 5000m final, but there was a drama towards the end of heat 1. pic.twitter.com/tqBAv38kJR— Wanjiku Reports (@WanjikuReports) August 7, 2024

The referee then qualified Foppen, Ndikumwenayo, Mills and Dominic Lokinyomo Lobalu all qualified for the next round.

Norwegian Narve Gilje won the heat with a time of 14:08.16. Ethiopia's Hagos Gebrhiwet and Belgium's John Heymas was the respective second and third finishers. American Graham Blanks, who places sixth, also qualified.

After the heat, Mills and Hay were involved in a heated exchange. Mills also told reporters that Hay "took [me] out."

MADNESS in 5000m heats down the stretch as Jakob Ingebrigtsen advances to the final. #ParisOlympics USA Network and Peacock pic.twitter.com/X9jscrqi0c— NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) August 7, 2024

Runners were involved in another collision in the second heat, but it was minor, with only one athlete falling to the ground. Norweigian Jakob Ingebrigtsen won that heat. American Grant Fisher was among the other qualifiers.

The men's 5,000-meter final will be held at 1:50 p.m. EDT Saturday at the Stade de France.

