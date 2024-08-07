Trending
Advertisement
Sports News
Aug. 7, 2024 / 5:34 PM

USA routs Nigeria, advances to women's basketball semifinal

By Alex Butler
Team USA guard Jackie Young (L) drives to the net past Promise Amukamara of Nigeria during a Summer Olympics women's basketball quarterfinal Wednesday in Paris. Photo by Richard Ellis/UPI
1 of 5 | Team USA guard Jackie Young (L) drives to the net past Promise Amukamara of Nigeria during a Summer Olympics women's basketball quarterfinal Wednesday in Paris. Photo by Richard Ellis/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 7 (UPI) -- Team USA thrived on interior physicality and a smothering defense, dominating Nigeria to advance to the semifinals of the Summer Olympics women's basketball tournament Wednesday in Paris.

The Americans, who are on a 59-game win streak in Olympics play, outshot the Nigerians 54% to 41% and led by as many as 30 points in the 88-74 victory at Bercy Arena.

Advertisement

"We are just building off each game," Team USA guard Jackie Young, who scored 15 points, told NBC. "We know what each other want to do now. The biggest thing is just playing out of our defense."

Veteran center A'ja Wilson recorded 20 points and 10 rebounds in Team USA's quarterfinal victory. Forward Breanna Stewart totaled 13 points and six rebounds.

Related

The Americans will face Australia in a semifinal Friday on the same court in Paris, with the winner advancing to the gold medal game.

"We know what's on the line," Young said. "We just have to come out and execute, especially on the defensive end."

Advertisement

Nigeria got off to a very poor start from 3-point range, making just 1 of 9 attempts from downtown after Wednesday's opening whistle. Meanwhile, the Americans took the lead three different times over the first 4 minutes and never trailed.

They outscored their foes 26-17 in the first quarter and 26-16 in the second for a 52-33 advantage at halftime. Eight players scored for Team USA over the first 10 minutes and all 12 Americans who entered the game recorded points.

Stewart scored all of her points in the first half. Wilson chipped in 10 over the first 20 minutes. The Americans scored the first 10 points of the third quarter and continued to hit shots from all over the floor, sealing the lopsided victory.

They ended the night with a 44-28 rebounding margin. They also totaled 31 assists, compared to 17 for Nigeria. The Americans also outscored their foes 33-9 in bench points and 44-28 in points in the paint.

Australia also advanced to the semifinals with an 85-67 victory over Serbia on Wednesday in Paris. Belgium and France advanced with respective quarterfinal victories over Spain and Germany.

Advertisement

The Australians will take on the Americans at 3 p.m. EDT Friday in Paris. The winner of that matchup will battle France or Belgium in the gold medal game at 9:30 a.m. Sunday at Bercy Arena.

Paris Olympics 2024: Scenes from the Opening Ceremony

A hot air balloon carrying the Olympic flame rises into the air during the Opening Ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris on, July 26, 2024. More than 10,000 athletes from 206 countries will compete in the Summer Olympics, which run through August 11. Photo by Maya Vidon-White/UPI | License Photo

Latest Headlines

USA's Quincy Hall rallies for impressive 400M gold medal finish
Sports News // 2 hours ago
USA's Quincy Hall rallies for impressive 400M gold medal finish
Aug. 7 (UPI) -- American Quincy Hall was in fifth place at the final turn, but found late energy, speeding up his stride over the final 50 meters to beat his foes to the finish line Wednesday in the Paris Olympics men's 400-meter final.
Boutier leads women's golf tourney; USA's Vu in third, Korda, Zhang 13th
Sports News // 4 hours ago
Boutier leads women's golf tourney; USA's Vu in third, Korda, Zhang 13th
Aug. 7 (UPI) -- Celine Boutier fired 65 for the first-round lead at the Paris Olympics women's golf tournament on Wednesday in Guyancourt, France. Lilia Vu is tied for third, while fellow Americans Nelly Korda and Rose Zhang are 13th.
France's Alice Finot breaks European steeplechase record and proposes to boyfriend
Sports News // 4 hours ago
France's Alice Finot breaks European steeplechase record and proposes to boyfriend
Aug. 7 (UPI) -- France's Alice Finot celebrated a record-breaking achievement in unique fashion at the Summer Olympics, proposing to her boyfriend in the stands of the Stade de France after competing in the 3,000-meter steeplechase.
MLB executive Billy Bean, second openly gay player, dies at 60
Sports News // 5 hours ago
MLB executive Billy Bean, second openly gay player, dies at 60
Aug. 7 (UPI) -- MLB confirmed Tuesday that Billy Bean, the first openly-gay current or former MLB player and the league's senior vice president of diversity, equity and inclusion, died Tuesday after a months-long battle with cancer.
Australian field hockey player Tom Craig arrested for alleged try to buy cocaine
Sports News // 7 hours ago
Australian field hockey player Tom Craig arrested for alleged try to buy cocaine
Aug. 7 (UPI) -- Australian field hockey player Tom Craig was arrested for an alleged attempt to buy cocaine from a 17-year-old seller during the Summer Olympics in Paris.
Runners collide, hit track during 5,000M heats
Sports News // 8 hours ago
Runners collide, hit track during 5,000M heats
Aug. 7 (UPI) -- More than a half dozen elite runners collided and fell to the track during qualifying heats for the Paris 2024 men's 5,000-meter final Wednesday in Saint-Denis, France.
Lionel Messi's house on Spanish island Ibiza vandalized by climate change activists
Soccer // 10 hours ago
Lionel Messi's house on Spanish island Ibiza vandalized by climate change activists
Aug. 7 (UPI) -- A group of climate change activists vandalized Lionel Messi's mansion in Ibiza, covering its walls with red and black paint.
White Sox snap record losing streak at 21 games
MLB // 11 hours ago
White Sox snap record losing streak at 21 games
Aug. 7 (UPI) -- Left fielder Andrew Benintendi hit a two-run homer and the Chicago White Sox never looked back, beating the Oakland Athletics 5-1 to snap their American League record-tying losing streak at 21 games in Oakland, Calif.
Booker, Edwards lead Team USA past Brazil, into men's basketball semifinals
NBA // 1 day ago
Booker, Edwards lead Team USA past Brazil, into men's basketball semifinals
Aug. 6 (UPI) -- Devin Booker made five 3-pointers en route to a team-high 18 points in a 122-87 thrashing of Brazil, leading the United States into the semifinals of the Summer Olympics men's basketball tournament Tuesday in Paris.
Smith, Naeher help USA beat Germany, climb into soccer gold medal match
Soccer // 1 day ago
Smith, Naeher help USA beat Germany, climb into soccer gold medal match
Aug. 6 (UPI) -- Sophia Smith put her right boot tip on the ball while diving, sending a shot past goalie Ann-Katrin Berger in stoppage time to lead the United States over Germany on Tuesday for a spot in the Paris 2024 gold medal match.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Olympic cauldron burns without fire -- it's the French way
Olympic cauldron burns without fire -- it's the French way
Runners collide, hit track during 5,000M heats
Runners collide, hit track during 5,000M heats
Australian field hockey player Tom Craig arrested for alleged try to buy cocaine
Australian field hockey player Tom Craig arrested for alleged try to buy cocaine
USA's Gabby Thomas wins first gold medal with dominant 200M
USA's Gabby Thomas wins first gold medal with dominant 200M
American Cole Hocker wins gold with record 1,500M run
American Cole Hocker wins gold with record 1,500M run
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement