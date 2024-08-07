Trending
Aug. 7, 2024 / 2:23 PM

Boutier leads women's golf tourney; USA's Vu in third, Korda, Zhang 13th

By Alex Butler
France's Celine Boutier reacts toward her caddie after finishing on the 18th green during the first round of the Summer Olympics women's golf competition on Wednesday at Le Golf National in Guyancourt, France. Photo by Erik S. Lesser/EPA-EFE
France's Celine Boutier reacts toward her caddie after finishing on the 18th green during the first round of the Summer Olympics women's golf competition on Wednesday at Le Golf National in Guyancourt, France. Photo by Erik S. Lesser/EPA-EFE

Aug. 7 (UPI) -- Celine Boutier fired 65 for the first-round lead at the Paris Olympics women's golf tournament on Wednesday in Guyancourt, France. Lilia Vu is tied for third, while fellow Americans Nelly Korda and Rose Zhang are 13th.

Boutier, of France, carded eight birdies and a bogey through her first 18 holes for a score of 7-under-par at Le Golf National. South African Ashleigh Buhai fired a 4-under 68 and sits alone in second place, three shots back of the leader.

"I'm really over the moon with the way the tournament started for me," Boutier told NBC. "Definitely wasn't sure what to expect today, but I was able to take advantage of a few opportunities out there.

"So I feel good about my round and hopefully keep going for the next few days."

Vu totaled five birdies and three bogeys for a first-round score of 70. She is tied for third place with Mexico's Gaby Lopez, Switzerland's Morgane Metraux and Colombia's Mariajo Uribe.

Korda, the defending Olympic gold medalist, was even par Wednesday in Guyancourt. She is seven strokes behind Boutier. The No. 1 player in the Rolex Rankings bogeyed three of her first seven holes, but didn't card a score worse than par for the remainder of the round. She totaled three birdies.

"It was just a pace thing," Korda said. "Overall, it just took a little bit to adjust, but I adjusted well on the back nine."

Zhang totaled three birdies and three bogeys for her even-par 72.

The second round of the women's golf tournament will tee off at 3 a.m. EDT Thursday at Le Golf National. Coverage will air on NBC's Golf Channel.

