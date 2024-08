Tom Craig (L) and the Australians lost in the quarterfinals of the Paris Olympics men's field hockey tournament. Photo by Divyakant Solanki/EPA-EFE

Aug. 7 (UPI) -- Australian field hockey player Tom Craig was arrested for an alleged attempt to buy cocaine from a 17-year-old seller during the Summer Olympics in Paris. A spokesman from the Paris Public Prosecutor's office said Wednesday in a statement that the buyer, who was not identified, and the seller were arrested. Advertisement

Sources told the Sydney Morning Herald, the Guardian and 9News Australia that Craig was the alleged buyer.

"Police officers who witnessed a cocaine transaction at the foot of a building in the 9th arrondissement, on the night of Aug. 6 to 7, arrested the seller, born in December 2006, and the buyer, born in September 1995 in Australia and who is said to be a member of the Australian field hockey team," the prosecutor's office spokesman said.

The Australian Olympic Committee confirmed the arrest.

"The Australian Olympic Committee has confirmed an Australian hockey team member is in custody after being arrested in Paris on Aug. 6th," the AOC said in a statement.

"No charges have been laid. The AOC is continuing to make enquiries and arrange support for the team member."

The Australian men's field hockey team lost to the Netherlands in a quarterfinal Sunday in Colombes, France. The women's team lost to China in a quarterfinal Monday in Colombes.

Advertisement

Paris Olympics 2024: Scenes from the Opening Ceremony

A hot air balloon carrying the Olympic flame rises into the air during the Opening Ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris on, July 26, 2024. More than 10,000 athletes from 206 countries will compete in the Summer Olympics, which run through August 11. Photo by Maya Vidon-White/UPI | License Photo