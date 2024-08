1 of 5 | American Gabby Thomas reacts after winning the gold medal in the women's 200-meter final Tuesday at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis. Photo by Paul Hanna/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 6 (UPI) -- Gabby Thomas fired off a quick start, motored through the turn and burnt the purple track over the final 100 meters to capture her first Olympic gold medal Tuesday in the Paris 2024 women's 200-meter final. Thomas, a silver medalist in the event at Tokyo 2020, crossed the finish line in 21.83 from lane No. 7 at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis. Advertisement

Saint Lucia's Julien Alfred, who won the women's 100-meter final on Saturday, finished second with a time of 22.08.

Team USA's Brittany Brown finished third (22.20).

Mission accomplished for Gabby Thomas with a GOLD medal in the 200m! #ParisOlympics pic.twitter.com/O7wQjNquCi— NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) August 6, 2024

Thomas, 27, was the first American to win the event since Allyson Felix in 2012. She is the second American champion since 1992.

"She ran a brilliant curve it was over," Felix said of Thomas on the NBC broadcast. "It was over the moment she came off that curve. It's amazing to see."

Thomas, who won silver in the 4x100-meter relay in Tokyo, also is expected to compete in that event at Paris 2024. Qualifying rounds for the 4x100 will be held Thursday in Saint-Denis. The final will be Friday at the Stade de France.

