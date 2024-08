1 of 5 | American Cole Hocker celebrates as he crosses the finish line ahead of Josh Kerr (C) of Great Britain, American Yared Nuguse (L) and Jakob Ingebrigtsen (R) of Norway to win the men's 1500-meter final on Tuesday at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis. Photo by Paul Hanna/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 6 (UPI) -- American Cole Hocker used a last-second surge to upset world champion Josh Kerr just before the finish line, winning gold with an Olympic-record time in the men's 1,500-meter final Tuesday in Saint-Denis, France. Kerr earned a silver medal with a national-record time of 3:27.79 for Great Britain. Hocker clocked a 3:27.65. Yared Nuguse finished third, giving the Americans two podium finishers in the event for the first time since 1912. Advertisement

Hocker was fifth with one lap remaining. He also sat in the middle of the final pack as the elite sprinters took their final turn onto the homestretch.

He then stalked frontman Norwegian Jakob Ingebrigsten -- the Tokyo 2020 champion -- on the inside, but couldn't make an initial pass.

Kerr -- who finished third in Tokyo -- jetted around the outside of both runners to take the lead over the final 100 meters. Hocker then emptied his tank and beat him to the line by several strides for the gold medal.

WOW. A STUNNING upset in the men's 1500m as AMERICAN COLE HOCKER takes gold! #ParisOlympics pic.twitter.com/wlq81lbvSO— NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) August 6, 2024

Earlier Tuesday, Annette Nneka Echikunwoke won the first American medal of the day in athletics. She finished second in the women's hammer throw.

Canada's Camryn Rogers won that event. China's Zhao Jie placed third.