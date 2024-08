1 of 5 | Germany's Laura Lindemann (L) wins the gold medal in the mixed triathlon relay, with USA's Taylor Knibb (R) earning second and Great Britain's Beth Potter taking third Monday in Paris. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 5 (UPI) -- Taylor Knibb clocked the fastest split of any athlete on the final leg to help Team USA climb from fifth place to the podium in the mixed triathlon relay at the Summer Olympics on Monday in Paris. The Americans registered a time of 1:25:40, just behind first-place Germany (1:25:39). Knibb beat Great Britain's Beth Potter in the final leg -- a 1.2-mile sprint -- in a photo finish. Advertisement

Announcers for the event first listed Great Britain as the second-place finisher, but officials ruled that Knibb crossed the finish line before Potter, giving Team USA its 72nd medal of Paris 2024.

The Americans, who won 10 medals Sunday, have totaled 27 silver, 19 gold and 26 bronze prizes so far in Paris.

Incredible effort from Taylor Knibb to record the fastest split out of EVERY athlete on the final leg! Brings Team USA from fifth to winning the silver medal in a SPRINT FINISH in the triathlon mixed relay! #ParisOlympics pic.twitter.com/IFog2RUS0L— NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) August 5, 2024

American Seth Rider competed in the first leg of Monday's mixed triathlon relay. He was fourth in the 300-meter swim, 11th in the 4.2-mile biking portion and ninth in the run.

Advertisement

Taylor Spivey then was seventh in the swim, third on bike and fourth in the run for the second-best time of the second leg.

Morgan Pearson was Team USA's third-leg athlete. He was 10th in the swim, third on bike and second in the run. Knibby then was first in the swim and on bike. She was third in the run for an overall time of 22:13.

