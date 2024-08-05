1 of 5 | American Simone Biles performs in the floor exercise in the women's artistic gymnastics team final at the Summer Olympics on Tuesday in Paris. Photo by Paul Hanna/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 5 (UPI) -- American Simone Biles will enter Bercy Arena for her final two events of the Summer Olympics on Monday, competing in the balance beam and floor exercise competitions while aiming to make more history in Paris. Biles, who withdrew from events at Tokyo 2020 because of a case of the "twisties," hasn't lost focus in Paris and continues to cite the role that therapy has played in her success. Advertisement

"After all these years of putting the mental work in, it's paid off," Biles told reporters. "So I'm super excited to be on this stage again."

Biles already won gold in the vault, team all-around and individual all-around. She could push her overall medal total to 12 with two more podium placements in Paris.

If she increases her Paris medal total to five, she will tie American swimmers Torri Huske and Regan Smith for the second-most medals (five) won by athletes so far at the Summer Olympics, trailing only Chinese swimmer Zhang Yufei (six).

With two more gold medals, Biles also could tie former Soviet gymnast Larisa Latynina and U.S. swimmer Katie Ledecky for the most gold medals ever won by a female Olympian.

Biles, who won bronze on beam at Tokyo 2020 and Rio 2016, will start her attempt to secure more Olympic glory on the same apparatus at 6:38 a.m. EDT Monday at Bercy Arena.

Fellow Team USA gymnast Suni Lee also will compete in that event and could push Biles as a top contender.

"Beam, I want to win this time around," Lee, who placed third Sunday on uneven bars, told NBC. "I feel like every single time I make it into a beam final I never really prove what I can do.

"So this time around I want to prove to myself that I can do it."

Shawn Johnson (2008) and Shannon Miller (1996) are the only Americans who have won gold medals on the balance beam. Biles is the only American to win multiple Olympic medals in the competition.

She will be among nine gymnast who will compete later in the floor exercise final at 8:23 a.m. Monday. Team USA's Jordan Chiles also will compete in that event. Biles won gold on floor in 2016.

Brazil's Rebeca Andrade, other placed second in the individual all-around in Tokyo and Paris, will be among her competitors on both beam and floor.

Team USA gymnasts, including Biles, won the last three floor exercise Olympic titles. Aly Raisman started that run in 2012. Jade Carey, who won the title in Tokyo, will not participate in Monday's competition.

Coverage of Monday's events will air on E!, NBCOlympics.com and NBC's digital platforms. An encore presentation will air at 8 a.m. on NBC.

