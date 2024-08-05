Advertisement
Sports News
Aug. 5, 2024 / 4:00 AM

Simone Biles eyes final two medal events in Paris

By Alex Butler
American Simone Biles performs in the floor exercise in the women's artistic gymnastics team final at the Summer Olympics on Tuesday in Paris. Photo by Paul Hanna/UPI
1 of 5 | American Simone Biles performs in the floor exercise in the women's artistic gymnastics team final at the Summer Olympics on Tuesday in Paris. Photo by Paul Hanna/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 5 (UPI) -- American Simone Biles will enter Bercy Arena for her final two events of the Summer Olympics on Monday, competing in the balance beam and floor exercise competitions while aiming to make more history in Paris.

Biles, who withdrew from events at Tokyo 2020 because of a case of the "twisties," hasn't lost focus in Paris and continues to cite the role that therapy has played in her success.

Advertisement

"After all these years of putting the mental work in, it's paid off," Biles told reporters. "So I'm super excited to be on this stage again."

Biles already won gold in the vault, team all-around and individual all-around. She could push her overall medal total to 12 with two more podium placements in Paris.

Related

If she increases her Paris medal total to five, she will tie American swimmers Torri Huske and Regan Smith for the second-most medals (five) won by athletes so far at the Summer Olympics, trailing only Chinese swimmer Zhang Yufei (six).

With two more gold medals, Biles also could tie former Soviet gymnast Larisa Latynina and U.S. swimmer Katie Ledecky for the most gold medals ever won by a female Olympian.

Advertisement

Biles, who won bronze on beam at Tokyo 2020 and Rio 2016, will start her attempt to secure more Olympic glory on the same apparatus at 6:38 a.m. EDT Monday at Bercy Arena.

Fellow Team USA gymnast Suni Lee also will compete in that event and could push Biles as a top contender.

"Beam, I want to win this time around," Lee, who placed third Sunday on uneven bars, told NBC. "I feel like every single time I make it into a beam final I never really prove what I can do.

"So this time around I want to prove to myself that I can do it."

Shawn Johnson (2008) and Shannon Miller (1996) are the only Americans who have won gold medals on the balance beam. Biles is the only American to win multiple Olympic medals in the competition.

She will be among nine gymnast who will compete later in the floor exercise final at 8:23 a.m. Monday. Team USA's Jordan Chiles also will compete in that event. Biles won gold on floor in 2016.

Brazil's Rebeca Andrade, other placed second in the individual all-around in Tokyo and Paris, will be among her competitors on both beam and floor.

Advertisement

Team USA gymnasts, including Biles, won the last three floor exercise Olympic titles. Aly Raisman started that run in 2012. Jade Carey, who won the title in Tokyo, will not participate in Monday's competition.

Coverage of Monday's events will air on E!, NBCOlympics.com and NBC's digital platforms. An encore presentation will air at 8 a.m. on NBC.

Simone Biles wins gold in women's gymnastics vault final

Women's gymnastics vault final gold medalist Simone Biles of Team USA (C), stands with silver medalist Rebeca Andrade of Brazil (L) and bronze medalist Carey Jade of Team USA on the podium during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games on August 3, 2024. Photo by Pat Benic/UPI | License Photo

Latest Headlines

Mixed Olympic triathlon to proceed despite sick swimmers withdrawing
Sports News // 11 hours ago
Mixed Olympic triathlon to proceed despite sick swimmers withdrawing
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- Athletes from Belgium and Switzerland have fallen ill after competing in the triathlon held in the River Seine, officials announced, and several athletes have been forced to withdraw from the competition.
Noah Lyles becomes first American 100M champion in 20 years
Sports News // 12 hours ago
Noah Lyles becomes first American 100M champion in 20 years
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- Noah Lyles flung his body forward at the finish line to beat Kishane Thompson by .005 second, becoming the first U.S. Olympic champion in the men's 100-meters in 20 years Sunday in Saint-Denis.
Bobby Finke, women's 4x100M team break swimming world records for U.S. golds
Sports News // 15 hours ago
Bobby Finke, women's 4x100M team break swimming world records for U.S. golds
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- Bobby Finke and the women's 4x100-meter relay team each set world records to earn two more gold medals for Team USA on Sunday, the final day of Summer Olympics swimming competitions in Paris.
Jackie Young leads U.S. women's basketball team past Germany
Sports News // 14 hours ago
Jackie Young leads U.S. women's basketball team past Germany
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- Jackie Young scored a game-high 19 points to spark a 19-point win over Germany, clinching a Group C crown for Team USA in the Summer Olympics women's basketball tournmament in Villeneuve-d'Ascq, France.
Novak Djokovic beats Carlos Alcaraz for tennis gold, completes career Golden Slam
Sports News // 15 hours ago
Novak Djokovic beats Carlos Alcaraz for tennis gold, completes career Golden Slam
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- Serbian Novak Djokovic made more tennis history Sunday, outlasting Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz in the Paris Olympics men's singles gold medal match to become just the fifth player ever to complete a career Golden Slam..
USA's Scottie Scheffler rallies for golf gold medal
Sports News // 16 hours ago
USA's Scottie Scheffler rallies for golf gold medal
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- American Scottie Scheffler rallied from four shots back, carding a 9-under-par 62 final round for an Olympic-record 19-under overall to win gold in the Paris 2024 golf tournament Sunday in Guyancourt, France.
Dolphins restructure Tyreek Hill's contract to include record in guaranteed money
NFL // 1 day ago
Dolphins restructure Tyreek Hill's contract to include record in guaranteed money
MIAMI, Aug. 3 (UPI) -- The Miami Dolphins restructured Tyreek Hill's contract, giving him the most fully guaranteed money ever for an NFL wide receiver, agent Drew Rosenhaus announced.
Swimmer Katie Ledecky wins 800M, ties women's Olympic gold medal record
Sports News // 1 day ago
Swimmer Katie Ledecky wins 800M, ties women's Olympic gold medal record
Aug. 3 (UPI) -- Katie Ledecky left swimming rival Ariarne Titmus in her wicked wake, revving through the La Defense Arena pool waters toward a record ninth Olympic gold medal with another 800-meter freestyle victory Saturday in Paris.
Trinity Rodman's extra-time goal leads USA past Japan and into soccer semifinal
Soccer // 1 day ago
Trinity Rodman's extra-time goal leads USA past Japan and into soccer semifinal
Aug. 3 (UPI) -- Trinity Rodman cut up a defender with a knifed dribble and curled a shot just inside the left post in extra time to lead Team USA past Japan and into the semifinals of the Olympic soccer tournament Saturday in Paris.
Americans Sha'carri Richardson, Melissa Jefferson win silver, bronze in 100M sprint
Sports News // 1 day ago
Americans Sha'carri Richardson, Melissa Jefferson win silver, bronze in 100M sprint
Aug. 3 (UPI) -- Team USA's Sha-carri Richardson and Melissa Jefferson raced to respective silver and bronze medal finishes in the women's 100-meter sprint at the Paris Olympics on Saturday in Saint-Denis, France.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Mixed Olympic triathlon to proceed despite sick swimmers withdrawing
Mixed Olympic triathlon to proceed despite sick swimmers withdrawing
Noah Lyles becomes first American 100M champion in 20 years
Noah Lyles becomes first American 100M champion in 20 years
Google Doodle salutes sailing Olympics competitions
Google Doodle salutes sailing Olympics competitions
Some athletes check out early from Paris Olympic Village
Some athletes check out early from Paris Olympic Village
Bobby Finke, women's 4x100M team break swimming world records for U.S. golds
Bobby Finke, women's 4x100M team break swimming world records for U.S. golds
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement