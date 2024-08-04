Team USA's Scottie Scheffler (C) reacts with the caddies during the final round of the Summer Olympics men's golf competition on Sunday at Le Golf National in Guyancourt, France. Photo by Erik S. Lesser/EPA-EFE

Aug. 4 (UPI) -- American Scottie Scheffler rallied from four shots back, carding a 9-under-par 62 final round for an Olympic-record 19-under overall to win gold in the Paris 2024 golf tournament Sunday in Guyancourt, France. Scheffler sank nine birdies in his bogey-free final round at Le Golf National. He started the day at 10-under, four shots behind co-leaders Xander Schauffele of the United States and Jon Rahm of Spain. Advertisement

Tommy Fleetwood of Great Britain fired a 5-under 66 over his final 18 holes to finish at 18-under, securing a silver medal.

Hideki Matsuyama of Japan was 6-under Sunday and finished at 17-under overall to earn bronze.

Rahm was 1-under Sunday and finished tied for fifth with Ireland's Rory McIlroy. Schauffele was 12-under for the tournament and tied for ninth.

Fellow Americans Wyndham Clark (11-under) and Collin Morikawa (6-under) tied for 14th and 24th, respectively.

Scheffler started his Sunday with three-consecutive birdies. He made par on his next six holes. Scheffler birdied Nos. 10 and 12 to drop to 5-under on the day.

He carded another par on No. 13 before sinking four-consecutive birdies to take the outright lead as part of a 6-under back nine.

Fleetwood totaled eight birdies over his final 18 holes, but also made three bogeys.

Team USA's Nelly Korda, Lilia Vu and Rose Zhang will compete in the women's Olympic golf tournament Wednesday through Saturday at Le Golf National.

That competition will air NBC's on Golf Channel.

