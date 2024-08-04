Novak Djokovic beats Carlos Alcaraz for tennis gold, completes career Golden Slam

1 of 5 | Serbian Novak Djokovic celebrates after winning the gold medal in the Summer Olympics men's singles final against Spain's Carlos Alcaraz on Sunday at Roland Garros in Paris. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 4 (UPI) -- Serbian Novak Djokovic made more tennis history Sunday, outlasting Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz in the Paris Olympics men's singles gold medal match to become just the fifth player ever to complete a career Golden Slam. Djokovic, a three-time French Open champion on the same clay courts of Roland Garros, needed nearly three hours to beat his rival 7-6(3), 7-6(2) on Court Philippe-Chatrier. Advertisement

"We almost played three hours for two sets," Djokovic told NBC. "It was an incredible battle, incredible fight. When the last shot went past him, that was the only moment I actually thought I could win the match.

"I mean I believed that I could win, but to actually win it, because he keeps on coming back. He keeps on asking me to play my best tennis.

"I don't know what to say. I'm still in shock, honestly. I put my heart, my soul, my body, my family, my everything on the line to win Olympic gold at age 37. I finally did it."

Novak Djokovic is overcome by emotion after winning his first Olympic gold medal.

Djokovic joined Steffi Graf, Andre Agassi, Rafael Nadal and Serena Williams as the only tennis players to complete a career Golden Slam -- wins of all four tennis Grand Slam tournaments and an Olympic gold medal.

Neither Djokovic nor Alcaraz allowed a break point in the two-set thriller. Djokovic saved all eight of Alcaraz's chances. Alcaraz saved Djokovic's six opportunities.

Alcaraz edged Djokovic 34-17 in winners, but totaled 33 unforced errors, compared to his foe's 25. He also totaled 43 forced errors, compared to Djokovic's 24.

The match included a 94-minute first set.

"It is painful to lose the way that I lost this match," Alcaraz said. "I had my opportunities. I couldn't take them. Novak is playing great. He really settled in his position. In the difficult moments, he increased his level. He played unbelievable.

"I'm really disappointed, but honestly, I'm going to leave the court with my head really high. I gave everything that I had fighting for Spain. It was everything to me so I'm proud the way that I played today."

Alcaraz, who won the 2024 French Open at Roland Garros before beating Djokovic in the Wimbledon final last month in London, earned a silver medal for his Olympic efforts.

Italian Lorenzo Musetti beat Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime in the men's singles bronze medal match Saturday in Paris.

