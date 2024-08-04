Advertisement
Sports News
Aug. 4, 2024 / 1:31 PM

Novak Djokovic beats Carlos Alcaraz for tennis gold, completes career Golden Slam

By Alex Butler
Serbian Novak Djokovic celebrates after winning the gold medal in the Summer Olympics men's singles final against Spain's Carlos Alcaraz on Sunday at Roland Garros in Paris. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI
1 of 5 | Serbian Novak Djokovic celebrates after winning the gold medal in the Summer Olympics men's singles final against Spain's Carlos Alcaraz on Sunday at Roland Garros in Paris. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 4 (UPI) -- Serbian Novak Djokovic made more tennis history Sunday, outlasting Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz in the Paris Olympics men's singles gold medal match to become just the fifth player ever to complete a career Golden Slam.

Djokovic, a three-time French Open champion on the same clay courts of Roland Garros, needed nearly three hours to beat his rival 7-6(3), 7-6(2) on Court Philippe-Chatrier.

"We almost played three hours for two sets," Djokovic told NBC. "It was an incredible battle, incredible fight. When the last shot went past him, that was the only moment I actually thought I could win the match.

"I mean I believed that I could win, but to actually win it, because he keeps on coming back. He keeps on asking me to play my best tennis.



"I don't know what to say. I'm still in shock, honestly. I put my heart, my soul, my body, my family, my everything on the line to win Olympic gold at age 37. I finally did it."

Djokovic joined Steffi Graf, Andre Agassi, Rafael Nadal and Serena Williams as the only tennis players to complete a career Golden Slam -- wins of all four tennis Grand Slam tournaments and an Olympic gold medal.

Neither Djokovic nor Alcaraz allowed a break point in the two-set thriller. Djokovic saved all eight of Alcaraz's chances. Alcaraz saved Djokovic's six opportunities.

Alcaraz edged Djokovic 34-17 in winners, but totaled 33 unforced errors, compared to his foe's 25. He also totaled 43 forced errors, compared to Djokovic's 24.

The match included a 94-minute first set.

"It is painful to lose the way that I lost this match," Alcaraz said. "I had my opportunities. I couldn't take them. Novak is playing great. He really settled in his position. In the difficult moments, he increased his level. He played unbelievable.

"I'm really disappointed, but honestly, I'm going to leave the court with my head really high. I gave everything that I had fighting for Spain. It was everything to me so I'm proud the way that I played today."

Alcaraz, who won the 2024 French Open at Roland Garros before beating Djokovic in the Wimbledon final last month in London, earned a silver medal for his Olympic efforts.

Italian Lorenzo Musetti beat Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime in the men's singles bronze medal match Saturday in Paris.

Paris Olympics: Spain's Carlos Alcaraz reaches tennis final

Spain's Carlos Alcaraz celebrates winning his men's singles semifinal match against Canada's Felix Auger Aliassime at Roland Garros during the Paris 2024 Olympics on August 2, 2024. Alcaraz won 6-1, 6-1. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

Latest Headlines

USA's Scottie Scheffler rallies for golf gold medal
Sports News // 1 hour ago
USA's Scottie Scheffler rallies for golf gold medal
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- American Scottie Scheffler rallied from four shots back, carding a 9-under-par 62 final round for an Olympic-record 19-under overall to win gold in the Paris 2024 golf tournament Sunday in Guyancourt, France.
Dolphins restructure Tyreek Hill's contract to include record in guaranteed money
NFL // 20 hours ago
Dolphins restructure Tyreek Hill's contract to include record in guaranteed money
MIAMI, Aug. 3 (UPI) -- The Miami Dolphins restructured Tyreek Hill's contract, giving him the most fully guaranteed money ever for an NFL wide receiver, agent Drew Rosenhaus announced.
Swimmer Katie Ledecky wins 800M, ties women's Olympic gold medal record
Sports News // 21 hours ago
Swimmer Katie Ledecky wins 800M, ties women's Olympic gold medal record
Aug. 3 (UPI) -- Katie Ledecky left swimming rival Ariarne Titmus in her wicked wake, revving through the La Defense Arena pool waters toward a record ninth Olympic gold medal with another 800-meter freestyle victory Saturday in Paris.
Trinity Rodman's extra-time goal leads USA past Japan and into soccer semifinal
Soccer // 1 day ago
Trinity Rodman's extra-time goal leads USA past Japan and into soccer semifinal
Aug. 3 (UPI) -- Trinity Rodman cut up a defender with a knifed dribble and curled a shot just inside the left post in extra time to lead Team USA past Japan and into the semifinals of the Olympic soccer tournament Saturday in Paris.
Americans Sha'carri Richardson, Melissa Jefferson win silver, bronze in 100M sprint
Sports News // 22 hours ago
Americans Sha'carri Richardson, Melissa Jefferson win silver, bronze in 100M sprint
Aug. 3 (UPI) -- Team USA's Sha-carri Richardson and Melissa Jefferson raced to respective silver and bronze medal finishes in the women's 100-meter sprint at the Paris Olympics on Saturday in Saint-Denis, France.
Team USA's Simone Biles hits Biles II to win gold on vault
Sports News // 1 day ago
Team USA's Simone Biles hits Biles II to win gold on vault
Aug. 3 (UPI) -- Simone Biles sprinted and unleashed her peerless torque, twisting into her explosive Biles II and landing clean to win the women's vault gold medal at the Paris Olympics on Saturday at Bercy Arena.
Team USA ends group stage with top seed after topping Puerto Rico
Sports News // 1 day ago
Team USA ends group stage with top seed after topping Puerto Rico
Aug. 3 (UPI) -- Anthony Edwards had 12 first-half points and the U.S. Men's Olympic Basketball Team overcame a first-quarter deficit to beat Puerto Rico 104-83 in the final game of group play in Paris Saturday.
Rahm, Schauffele share lead through third round of Olympic golf tourney
Sports News // 23 hours ago
Rahm, Schauffele share lead through third round of Olympic golf tourney
Aug. 3 (UPI) -- Spaniard Jon Rahm carded a 5-under 66 to jump into a share of the lead with American Xander Schauffele in the third round of the Summer Olympics golf tournament Saturday in Guyancourt, France.
Americans Ram-Krajicek, Fritz-Paul earn silver, bronze in tennis doubles
Sports News // 1 day ago
Americans Ram-Krajicek, Fritz-Paul earn silver, bronze in tennis doubles
Aug. 3 (UPI) -- Austin Krajicek and Rajeev Ram lost to an Australian duo in the gold medal match, while fellow Americans Taylor Fritz and Tommy Paul took bronze in the Olympic doubles tennis tournament Saturday in Paris.
USA's Regan Smith wins third Paris medal; Grant Fisher takes 10,000M bronze
Sports News // 1 day ago
USA's Regan Smith wins third Paris medal; Grant Fisher takes 10,000M bronze
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- Regan Smith won her third Olympic medal of 2024, while Grant Fisher became the second American man to reach the podium in the 10,000-meter run since 1964, helping Americans add six medals to their total Friday in Paris.
