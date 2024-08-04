Team USA guard Jackie Young (C) holds the ball during an Olympic matchup against Germany on Sunday at Pierre Mauroy Stadium in Villeneuve-d'Ascq, France. Photo by Alex Plavevski/EPA-EFE

Aug. 4 (UPI) -- Jackie Young scored a game-high 19 points to spark a 19-point win over Germany, clinching a Group C crown for Team USA in the Summer Olympics women's basketball tournmament in Villeneuve-d'Ascq, France. The Americans shot 49%, including 43% from 3-point range, in the 87-68 triumph at Pierre Mauroy Stadium. They outscored their foes 52-13 off the bench, 28-11 off fast breaks, 46-24 in the paint, and led by as many as 29 points in the dominant victory. Advertisement

"We haven't had long together, but everybody just accepts their role and comes in wanting to work every day," Young told NBC.

"We know what's at stake, so we just come in every day and just try to get better, build that chemistry and build off each game."

A'ja Wilson and Breanna Stewart chipped in 14 and 13 points, respectively, for the Americans. Young logged four rebounds and four steals, in addition to her game-high point total. Germany's Satou Sabally scored 15 points in the loss.

With the victory, the Americans extended their Olympics winning streak to 58-consecutive games. They went 3-0 in the group stage at Paris 2024.

The quarterfinals will be held Wednesday, with games airing on Peacock, NBCOlympics.com and USA Network. Team USA's quarterfinal foe will be determined through a random draw Sunday night.

The Americans earned the top overall seed. The Top 2 seeds will be drawn on opposite sides of the quarterfinal bracket.

The U.S. men's basketball team, which also went 3-0 in the group stage, will face Brazil in a quarterfinal Tuesday in Paris. The winner of that meeting will battle Serbia or Australia in the semifinals.

