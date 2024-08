1 of 2 | Vasco Vilaca of Team Portugal splashes water from the Seine river in his face before the start of the men's triathlon during the 2024 Paris Summer Olympic Games in Parison Wednesday. Photo by Paul Hanna/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 4 (UPI) -- Athletes from Belgium and Switzerland have fallen ill after competing in the triathlon held in the River Seine, officials announced, and several athletes have been forced to withdraw from the competition. Despite the illnesses, World Triathlon and Paris 2024 have said the mixed triathlon will proceed Monday and claimed that the river's water quality had improved. Advertisement

Officials canceled practice swims on the river last week after heavy rains washed sewage into the Seine, raising E. Coli the levels of to dangerously unhealthy levels.

Belgium withdrew its swimmers from the mixed relay triathlon race and Switzerland has changed its roster of swimmers to accommodate those who got sick. Athletes from both countries fell ill after competing in the initial triathlon races last week.

Belgian triathlete Claire Michel became ill after swimming in the competition in the River Seine on Wednesday, and that was reported days after she swam, its National Olympic Committee said in a statement.

It did not specify Michel's illness, which was reported days after she swam in the Seine during the women's triathlon in which she finished 38th.

"The BOIC and Belgian Triathlon must unfortunately announce that the 'Belgian Hammers' will not be starting the mixed relay at the Paris Olympic Games tomorrow. The decision, like this communication, was taken in consultation with the athletes and their entourage," the statement read.

The Swiss team replaced Adrien Briffod, who withdrew because of a gastrointestinal infection, with Simon Westermann.

It is unclear whether Briffod's infection was related to the Seine's water quality.

"A survey of my colleagues from other countries has so far not revealed any accumulation of gastrointestinal illnesses among the athletes who started the individual race last Wednesday," Betschart said.

Countries called on Olympic organizers to learn lessons from this year's uncertainty surrounding the cleanliness of the water in the River Seine.

