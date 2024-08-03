Advertisement
Aug. 3, 2024 / 2:14 PM

Rahm, Schauffele share lead through third round of Olympic golf tourney

By Alex Butler
American Xander Schauffele (L) reacts after playing hole No. 18 alongside Great Britain's Tommy Fleewood on Thursday at Le Golf National in Guyancourt, France. Photo by Erik S. Lesser/EPA-EFE
American Xander Schauffele (L) reacts after playing hole No. 18 alongside Great Britain's Tommy Fleewood on Thursday at Le Golf National in Guyancourt, France. Photo by Erik S. Lesser/EPA-EFE

Aug. 3 (UPI) -- Spaniard Jon Rahm carded a 5-under 66 to jump into a share of the lead with American Xander Schauffele in the third round of the Summer Olympics golf tournament Saturday in Guyancourt, France.

Schauffele, who entered the day in a three-way tie for first place with Hideki Matsuyama of Japan and Tommy Fleetwood of Great Britain, fired a 3-under par 68 on Saturday at Le Golf National. He is now tied with Rahm at 14-under overall.

"It was a sticky start," Schauffele, the defending gold medalist, told NBC. "Slow and kind of weird breaks. It was a bit of a mental battle there. Happy to bounce back pretty strong on the back nine.

"When you mess up easy holes, you just have to try and birdie the hard ones."

Matsuyama shot an even-par 71 in the third round and dropped into a tie for fourth with Nicolai Hojgaard of Denmark at 11-under through 54 holes.

Fleetwood turned in a 2-under 69 on Saturday and sits in third place at 13-under.

World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler of Team USA was 4-under in the third round and is tied with Ireland's Rory McIlroy, Korea's Tom Kim and Belgium's Thomas Detry at 10-under.

Rahm totaled seven birdies and two bogeys in the third round. Schauffele carded two birdies, an eagle and a bogey on Saturday at Le Golf National.

Fleetwood totaled three birdies and a bogey, while Matsuyama recorded three birdies and three bogeys.

Wyndham Clark recorded his best round so far, with a 6-under 65, and is tied for 23rd with fellow American Collin Morikawa, among others, at 5-under through 54 holes.

The final round of the men's Olympic golf tournament will tee off at 3 a.m. EDT Sunday at La Golf National. Coverage will air on NBC's Golf Channel. An encore presentation will air at 2 p.m. on USA Network.

Paris Olympics 2024: Scenes from the Opening Ceremony

A hot air balloon carrying the Olympic flame rises into the air during the Opening Ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris on, July 26, 2024. More than 10,000 athletes from 206 countries will compete in the Summer Olympics, which run through August 11. Photo by Maya Vidon-White/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Latest Headlines

Team USA's Simone Biles hits Biles II to win gold on vault
Sports News // 3 hours ago
Team USA's Simone Biles hits Biles II to win gold on vault
Aug. 3 (UPI) -- Simone Biles sprinted and unleashed her peerless torque, twisting into her explosive Biles II and landing clean to win the women's vault gold medal at the Paris Olympics on Saturday at Bercy Arena.
Team USA ends group stage with top seed after topping Puerto Rico
Sports News // 1 hour ago
Team USA ends group stage with top seed after topping Puerto Rico
Aug. 3 (UPI) -- Anthony Edwards had 12 first-half points and the U.S. Men's Olympic Basketball Team overcame a first-quarter deficit to beat Puerto Rico 104-83 in the final game of group play in Paris Saturday.
Trinity Rodman's extra-time goal leads USA past Japan and into soccer semifinal
Soccer // 1 hour ago
Trinity Rodman's extra-time goal leads USA past Japan and into soccer semifinal
Aug. 3 (UPI) -- Trinity Rodman cut up a defender with a knifed dribble and curled a shot just inside the left post in extra time to lead Team USA past Japan and into the semifinals of the Olympic soccer tournament Saturday in Paris.
Americans Ram-Krajicek, Fritz-Paul earn silver, bronze in tennis doubles
Sports News // 4 hours ago
Americans Ram-Krajicek, Fritz-Paul earn silver, bronze in tennis doubles
Aug. 3 (UPI) -- Austin Krajicek and Rajeev Ram lost to an Australian duo in the gold medal match, while fellow Americans Taylor Fritz and Tommy Paul took bronze in the Olympic doubles tennis tournament Saturday in Paris.
USA's Regan Smith wins third Paris medal; Grant Fisher takes 10,000M bronze
Sports News // 21 hours ago
USA's Regan Smith wins third Paris medal; Grant Fisher takes 10,000M bronze
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- Regan Smith won her third Olympic medal of 2024, while Grant Fisher became the second American man to reach the podium in the 10,000-meter run since 1964, helping Americans add six medals to their total Friday in Paris.
Morocco eliminates U.S. men from soccer competition with 4-0 thrashing
Soccer // 1 day ago
Morocco eliminates U.S. men from soccer competition with 4-0 thrashing
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- The United States' best run in the men's Olympic soccer tournament in nearly 23 years came to a brutal end Friday, with Morocco trouncing the Americans 4-0 in the quarterfinals at Paris 2024.
Team USA's Sha'carri Richardson clocks 10.94 in 100M track qualifier
Sports News // 1 day ago
Team USA's Sha'carri Richardson clocks 10.94 in 100M track qualifier
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- U.S. sprinting sensation Sha'carri Richardson made her Paris 2024 track debut Friday, clocking a 10.94 over 100 meters to qualify for the event semifinals at Stade de France.
Slovakian swimmer Tamara Potocka collapses after Olympic qualifier
Sports News // 1 day ago
Slovakian swimmer Tamara Potocka collapses after Olympic qualifier
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- Medical personnel swarmed poolside Friday at La Defense Arena, tending to Slovakian Tamara Potocka, who collapsed after swimming in a qualifying heat for the women's 200-meter individual medley at Paris 2024.
Turf racing shares weekend horse racing stage with 2 Breeders' Cup dirt qualifiers
Sports News // 1 day ago
Turf racing shares weekend horse racing stage with 2 Breeders' Cup dirt qualifiers
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- Turf racing tops the agenda this weekend at tracks from coast to coast with some international intrigue thrown in for good measure as the Saratoga meeting hits its full summer stride.
Bears beat Texans in NFL preseason opener; Williams, Stroud among starters rested
NFL // 1 day ago
Bears beat Texans in NFL preseason opener; Williams, Stroud among starters rested
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- Backup quarterback Brett Rypien threw three touchdown passes, included two to Collin Johnson, to lead the Chicago Bears past the Houston Texans in the first game of the NFL preseason in Canton, Ohio.
