Swimmer Katie Ledecky wins 800M, ties women's Olympic gold medal record

1 of 5 | American Katie Ledecky competes and wins the gold medal in the women's 800-meter freestyle final at the Summer Olympics on Saturday at La Defense Arena in Paris. Photo by Richard Ellis/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 3 (UPI) -- Katie Ledecky left swimming rival Ariarne Titmus in her wicked wake, revving through the La Defense Arena pool waters toward a record ninth Olympic gold medal with another 800-meter freestyle victory Saturday in Paris. With the win, the American tied former Soviet gymnast Larisa Latynina's mark for the most gold medals won by a female Olympian. Advertisement

She also became the first woman in history to win four Olympic gold medals in the same event in any sport.

Titmus, who won three medals for Australia in Paris before the 800-meter freestyle, finished second with at time of 8:12.92, 1.25 behind Ledecky (8:11.04). American Paige Madden earned a bronze medal.

Titmus stayed on Ledecky's toes through the first 600 meters of the race. Ledecky then kicked into a higher gear, separating from her rival. She locked in even more down the stretch, while Madden gained on Titmus, nearly overtaking the Australian over the final 100 meters.

WINNER AND STILL CHAMPION: KATIE LEDECKY. HER FOURTH 800M FREE GOLD MEDAL IN A ROW. #ParisOlympics pic.twitter.com/gWQ91NJ1vQ— NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) August 3, 2024

Advertisement

Ledecky and Titmus embraced with a hug between their lanes at the end of the event.

With her victory, Ledecky matched Michael Phelps as the only Olympic swimmers to win four Olympic gold medals in the same event.

The 27-year-old earned her Olympic gold in the 800-meter freestyle at London 2012. She went on to additional victories at Rio 2016 and Tokyo 2020.

Phelps won gold four times in the 200-meter individual medley, with titles in 2004, 2008, 2012 and 2016.

WHAT AN EFFORT. TORRI HUSKE HOLDS ON FOR THE 4X100 MEDLEY RELAY GOLD AND WORLD RECORD! #ParisOlympics | NBC and Peacock pic.twitter.com/bIxkbrGiN6— NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) August 3, 2024

Team USA won a total of four medals through swimming events Saturday in Paris. Kate Douglass won the first of those medals with a second-place finish in the women's 200-meter individual medley. Canadian Summer McIntosh won that event. Australia's Kaylee McKeown finished third.

Ledecky and Madden followed with their respective first- and third-place finishes in the women's 800-meter freestyle. Team USA then won gold in the mixed 4x100-meter medley relay.

Ryan Murphy, Nic Fink, Gretchen Walsh and Torri Huske teamed up to clock a world-record time of 3:37.43 for that victory. China finished second, while Australia earned bronze.

Advertisement

Ledecky, Huske and fellow American swimmer Regan Smith are among nine athletes to win four medals so far in Paris, the most among Olympians.

Team USA's Katie Ledecky wins gold in 800-meter freestyle