Advertisement
Sports News
Aug. 3, 2024 / 4:35 PM

Swimmer Katie Ledecky wins 800M, ties women's Olympic gold medal record

By Alex Butler
American Katie Ledecky competes and wins the gold medal in the women's 800-meter freestyle final at the Summer Olympics on Saturday at La Defense Arena in Paris. Photo by Richard Ellis/UPI
1 of 5 | American Katie Ledecky competes and wins the gold medal in the women's 800-meter freestyle final at the Summer Olympics on Saturday at La Defense Arena in Paris. Photo by Richard Ellis/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 3 (UPI) -- Katie Ledecky left swimming rival Ariarne Titmus in her wicked wake, revving through the La Defense Arena pool waters toward a record ninth Olympic gold medal with another 800-meter freestyle victory Saturday in Paris.

With the win, the American tied former Soviet gymnast Larisa Latynina's mark for the most gold medals won by a female Olympian.

Advertisement

She also became the first woman in history to win four Olympic gold medals in the same event in any sport.

Titmus, who won three medals for Australia in Paris before the 800-meter freestyle, finished second with at time of 8:12.92, 1.25 behind Ledecky (8:11.04). American Paige Madden earned a bronze medal.

Related

Titmus stayed on Ledecky's toes through the first 600 meters of the race. Ledecky then kicked into a higher gear, separating from her rival. She locked in even more down the stretch, while Madden gained on Titmus, nearly overtaking the Australian over the final 100 meters.

Advertisement

Ledecky and Titmus embraced with a hug between their lanes at the end of the event.

With her victory, Ledecky matched Michael Phelps as the only Olympic swimmers to win four Olympic gold medals in the same event.

The 27-year-old earned her Olympic gold in the 800-meter freestyle at London 2012. She went on to additional victories at Rio 2016 and Tokyo 2020.

Phelps won gold four times in the 200-meter individual medley, with titles in 2004, 2008, 2012 and 2016.

Team USA won a total of four medals through swimming events Saturday in Paris. Kate Douglass won the first of those medals with a second-place finish in the women's 200-meter individual medley. Canadian Summer McIntosh won that event. Australia's Kaylee McKeown finished third.

Ledecky and Madden followed with their respective first- and third-place finishes in the women's 800-meter freestyle. Team USA then won gold in the mixed 4x100-meter medley relay.

Ryan Murphy, Nic Fink, Gretchen Walsh and Torri Huske teamed up to clock a world-record time of 3:37.43 for that victory. China finished second, while Australia earned bronze.

Advertisement

Ledecky, Huske and fellow American swimmer Regan Smith are among nine athletes to win four medals so far in Paris, the most among Olympians.

Team USA's Katie Ledecky wins gold in 800-meter freestyle

Katie Ledecky of Team USA competes and wins the gold medal in the women's 800-meter freestyle final during the Paris 2024 Olympics at the Arena Le Defense in Paris on August 3, 2024. Photo by Richard Ellis/UPI | License Photo

Latest Headlines

Trinity Rodman's extra-time goal leads USA past Japan and into soccer semifinal
Soccer // 3 hours ago
Trinity Rodman's extra-time goal leads USA past Japan and into soccer semifinal
Aug. 3 (UPI) -- Trinity Rodman cut up a defender with a knifed dribble and curled a shot just inside the left post in extra time to lead Team USA past Japan and into the semifinals of the Olympic soccer tournament Saturday in Paris.
Americans Sha'carri Richardson, Melissa Jefferson win silver, bronze in 100M sprint
Sports News // 45 minutes ago
Americans Sha'carri Richardson, Melissa Jefferson win silver, bronze in 100M sprint
Aug. 3 (UPI) -- Team USA's Sha-carri Richardson and Melissa Jefferson raced to respective silver and bronze medal finishes in the women's 100-meter sprint at the Paris Olympics on Saturday in Saint-Denis, France.
Team USA's Simone Biles hits Biles II to win gold on vault
Sports News // 4 hours ago
Team USA's Simone Biles hits Biles II to win gold on vault
Aug. 3 (UPI) -- Simone Biles sprinted and unleashed her peerless torque, twisting into her explosive Biles II and landing clean to win the women's vault gold medal at the Paris Olympics on Saturday at Bercy Arena.
Team USA ends group stage with top seed after topping Puerto Rico
Sports News // 2 hours ago
Team USA ends group stage with top seed after topping Puerto Rico
Aug. 3 (UPI) -- Anthony Edwards had 12 first-half points and the U.S. Men's Olympic Basketball Team overcame a first-quarter deficit to beat Puerto Rico 104-83 in the final game of group play in Paris Saturday.
Rahm, Schauffele share lead through third round of Olympic golf tourney
Sports News // 2 hours ago
Rahm, Schauffele share lead through third round of Olympic golf tourney
Aug. 3 (UPI) -- Spaniard Jon Rahm carded a 5-under 66 to jump into a share of the lead with American Xander Schauffele in the third round of the Summer Olympics golf tournament Saturday in Guyancourt, France.
Americans Ram-Krajicek, Fritz-Paul earn silver, bronze in tennis doubles
Sports News // 5 hours ago
Americans Ram-Krajicek, Fritz-Paul earn silver, bronze in tennis doubles
Aug. 3 (UPI) -- Austin Krajicek and Rajeev Ram lost to an Australian duo in the gold medal match, while fellow Americans Taylor Fritz and Tommy Paul took bronze in the Olympic doubles tennis tournament Saturday in Paris.
USA's Regan Smith wins third Paris medal; Grant Fisher takes 10,000M bronze
Sports News // 23 hours ago
USA's Regan Smith wins third Paris medal; Grant Fisher takes 10,000M bronze
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- Regan Smith won her third Olympic medal of 2024, while Grant Fisher became the second American man to reach the podium in the 10,000-meter run since 1964, helping Americans add six medals to their total Friday in Paris.
Morocco eliminates U.S. men from soccer competition with 4-0 thrashing
Soccer // 1 day ago
Morocco eliminates U.S. men from soccer competition with 4-0 thrashing
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- The United States' best run in the men's Olympic soccer tournament in nearly 23 years came to a brutal end Friday, with Morocco trouncing the Americans 4-0 in the quarterfinals at Paris 2024.
Team USA's Sha'carri Richardson clocks 10.94 in 100M track qualifier
Sports News // 1 day ago
Team USA's Sha'carri Richardson clocks 10.94 in 100M track qualifier
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- U.S. sprinting sensation Sha'carri Richardson made her Paris 2024 track debut Friday, clocking a 10.94 over 100 meters to qualify for the event semifinals at Stade de France.
Slovakian swimmer Tamara Potocka collapses after Olympic qualifier
Sports News // 1 day ago
Slovakian swimmer Tamara Potocka collapses after Olympic qualifier
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- Medical personnel swarmed poolside Friday at La Defense Arena, tending to Slovakian Tamara Potocka, who collapsed after swimming in a qualifying heat for the women's 200-meter individual medley at Paris 2024.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Google Doodle salutes sailing Olympics competitions
Google Doodle salutes sailing Olympics competitions
Slovakian swimmer Tamara Potocka collapses after Olympic qualifier
Slovakian swimmer Tamara Potocka collapses after Olympic qualifier
USA's Regan Smith wins third Paris medal; Grant Fisher takes 10,000M bronze
USA's Regan Smith wins third Paris medal; Grant Fisher takes 10,000M bronze
Team USA's Simone Biles hits Biles II to win gold on vault
Team USA's Simone Biles hits Biles II to win gold on vault
Some athletes check out early from Paris Olympic Village
Some athletes check out early from Paris Olympic Village
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement