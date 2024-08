1 of 6 | American Sha'carri Richardson (L) crosses the finish line behind Julien Alfred of Saint Lucia in the women's 100-meter final at the Paris Olympics on Saturday in Saint-Denis, France. Photo by Paul Hanna/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 3 (UPI) -- Team USA's Sha-carri Richardson and Melissa Jefferson raced to respective silver and bronze medal finishes in the women's 100-meter sprint at the Paris Olympics on Saturday in Saint-Denis, France. Julien Alfred won the first Olympic medal for Saint Lucia by beating Richardson and Jefferson with a time of 10.72. Advertisement

Richardson, who previously clocked times of 10.65 and 10.71 in 100-meter races, registered a 10.87 to earn silver -- her first Olympic medal.

Jefferson crossed the finish line at 10.92, 0.144 behind Alfred. Her run, paired with Richardson's, marked the first time Americans shared the podium in the event since 1996.

Julien Alfred just won the FIRST Olympic medal EVER for Saint Lucia! #ParisOlympics pic.twitter.com/2GP4jATT2g— NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) August 3, 2024

Great Britain's Daryll Neita finished fourth. American Twanisha Terry was fifth on the purple track, which was dampened from rain.

Richardson also is expected to compete in the women's 4x100-meter relay. That event will be held at 1:30 p.m. EDT Friday at Stade de France.

