Turf racing shares weekend horse racing stage with 2 Breeders' Cup dirt qualifiers

1 of 3 | National Treasure, shown winning the Grade I Pegasus World Cup at Gulfstream Park, is the favorite for Saturday's Grade I Whitney at Saratoga. Photo by Nicole Thomas, courtesy of Gulfstream Park

Each is worth $250,000 except for the Turf Cup Preview, which is worth $300,000. There are huge fields and lots to be learned for next month's multimillion-dollar events.

On the dirt, National Treasure is the favorite in the $1 million Whitney at Saratoga and Adare Manor is the pick in the Grade I Clement Hirsch at Del Mar. Both races are Breeders' Cup "Win and You're In" events and both favorites are trained by Bob Baffert.

Turf

The Coolmore versus Godolphin, Aidan O'Brien versus Charlie Appleby, Ryan Moore versus William Buick rivalry comes to Saratoga Saturday for the $600,000 Grade I Saratoga Derby Invitational.

Moore takes the reins aboard Diego Velazquez, a Frankel colt making his first U.S. start and last seen winning a Group 3 at Leopardstown in Ireland.

Buick climbs aboard Legend of Time, a Sea the Stars colt who was third in the Grade I Belmont Derby Invitational in his last start after winning the Grade II Pennine Ridge.

Filly & Mare Turf

Cinderella's Dream, a five-time winner in her first six starts, tops a field of seven set for Friday's $400,000 Grade II Fasig-Tipton Saratoga Oaks Invitational.

The Godolphin homebred by Shamardal suffered her only loss in the Qipco 1,000 Guineas, but sparkled in her U.S. debut, winning the Grade I Belmont Oaks Invitational at Aqueduct by 3/4 length with a well-timed ride by Buick, who returns from Goodwood to take the reins again.

Eight 3-year-old fillies signed on for Sunday's $400,000 Grade III Pucker Up Stakes at Ellis Park.

Already in the books: McKulick rallied six-wide from near the back of the field to win Thursday's $250,000 Grade II Glens Falls Stakes at Saratoga by 2 1/4 lengths.

Turf Mile

Neat is a lukewarm favorite in a well-matched field of eight 3-year-olds for Friday's $500,000 Grade II National Museum of Racing Hall of Fame Stakes at Saratoga.

Turf Sprint

Cogburn returns to defend his title in Saturday's $300,000 Grade II Troy Stakes at Saratoga and gets the oddsmaker's nod at 4-5 on the morning line.

Classic

National Treasure certainly didn't scare anyone out of Saturday's $1 million Grade I Whitney at Saratoga. There's a hefty field of 12 for the 1 1/8-mile "Win and You're In" for the Longines Breeders' Cup Classic.

The 4-year-old Quality Road colt exits a 6 1/4-length victory in the Grade I Met Mile in his last race, following a close fourth in the $20 million Group 1 Saudi Cup in Riyadh and a win in the $3 million Group 1 Pegasus World Cup at Gulfstream Park.

Distaff

Last year's winner, Adare Manor, defends her crown against some tough rivals in Saturday's $400,000 Grade I Clement L. Hirsch Stakes at Del Mar, a "Win and You're In" for the Longines Breeders' Cup Distaff.

The 5-year-old Uncle Mo mare comes off back-to-back wins in the Grade I Apple Blossom at Oaklawn Park and Grade II Santa Margarita at Santa Anita.

Filly & Mare Sprint

Ways and Means, fourth in the Kentucky Oaks, returns to sprinting as the favorite in Saturday's $500,000 Grade I Test Stakes at Saratoga for trainer Chad Brown.

Around the world, around the clock

England

Notable Speech returned to form Wednesday at Goodwood, impressively winning the Group 1 Sussex Stakes after disappointing in the St James's Palace at Royal Ascot.

The Dubawi colt tracked the pace, found room inside and won by 1 1/2 lengths from Maljoom. The Sussex was a "Win and You're In" for the FanDuel Breeders' Cup Mile and trainer Charlie Appleby allowed, "Of course we'd love to go to America."

"Glorious" Goodwood got off to a rousing start Tuesday, as Kyprios powered home an impressive first in the Group 1 Al Shaqab Goodwood Cup, backing up his Ascot Gold Cup score in June.

With Ryan Moore up for the Coolmore connections and trainer Aidan O'Brien, the 6-year-old son of Galileo dominated, pulling away to win by 4 lengths while shaving more than 3 seconds off the course record for the 2 miles.

Opera Singer also benefitted from a brilliant ride by Moore, as she led throughout Thursday's Group 1 Cutter Nassau Stakes and held on through the final yards to win by a neck from Sea the Fire. The favorite, Emily Upjohn, finished fifth.

With the win, Opera Singer, a daughter of U.S. Triple Crown winner Justify, moved squarely into the picture for the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe and moved Moore one jump closer to adding "prophet" to "jockey" on his CV.

"When Ryan got off Opera Singer last year after she won the Marcel Boussac, he said this filly could come back and win the Arc," O'Brien said. "She's a very special filly. Ryan gave her an incredible ride, too."

France

Group 1 July Cup winner Mill Stream and Group 1 Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes winner Khaaadem stand out in Sunday's Group 1 Prix Maurice de Gheest, Deauville.

The issue is that Khaadem's has won only twice in the past 24 months -- both in that same sprint at the Royal meeting -- and finished 10th behind Mill Stream in the July Cup.

Germany

Sunday's Group 1 Diana or German Oaks at Dusseldorf has a promising field of 16 headed by German 1,000 Guineas winner Darnation.

The Too Darn Hot filly detoured to the all-weather after the May 26 Guineas victory, finishing second at Newcastle behind Tiffany, who went on to a runner-up finish in the Group 2 Lancashire Oaks.