Tamara Potocka, who has asthma, collapsed Friday after swimming in a qualifying heat for the women's 200-meter individual medley at Paris 2024. Photo courtesy of Instagram

Aug. 2 (UPI) -- Medical personnel swarmed poolside Friday at La Defense Arena, tending to Slovakian Tamara Potocka, who collapsed after swimming in a qualifying heat for the women's 200-meter individual medley at Paris 2024. Potocka, 21, clocked a 2:14.20 to finish seventh in the third heat. She finished 23rd overall, with only the Top 16 qualifying for the semifinals. The Slovakian was then taken away on a stretcher and given an oxygen mask. Advertisement

"Tamara has asthma," Slovakia's team leader, Ivana Lange, said in a statement. "This whole combination of nervous and physical tension while she did not have her inhaler immediately available to use contributed to the creation of this problem.

"She received oxygen and necessary medication; her condition is constantly monitored. A few minutes ago, the doctor told me that she must be monitored for several more hours."

Canadian Summer McIntosh, who already has won three medals in Paris, placed first in the heat with a time of 2:09.90. Americans Alex Walsh and Kate Douglass also qualified.

The women's 200-meter individually medley semifinals will be held at 3:31 p.m. EDT Friday at La Defense Arena. The finale will be held at 3:08 p.m. Saturday in Paris.

