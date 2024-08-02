Trending
Aug. 2, 2024 / 10:57 AM

Team USA's Sha'carri Richardson clocks 10.94 in 100M track qualifier

By Alex Butler
Sha'Carri Richardson of Team USA crosses the finish line to win her women's 100-meter heat for the Summer Olympics on Friday at the Stade de France in Paris. Photo by Paul Hanna/UPI
1 of 5 | Sha'Carri Richardson of Team USA crosses the finish line to win her women's 100-meter heat for the Summer Olympics on Friday at the Stade de France in Paris. Photo by Paul Hanna/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 2 (UPI) -- U.S. sprinting sensation Sha'carri Richardson made her Paris 2024 track debut Friday, clocking a 10.94 over 100 meters to qualify for the event semifinals at Stade de France.

Richardson's time on the purple track was the best of the first heat and fourth-best of the event. The Top 3 three times of each heat -- and the next three fastest times overall -- qualified for the 100-meter semifinals.

"To be at the Olympics is a phenomenal feeling," Richardson, a first-time Olympian, told NBC. "To be an athlete here, competing with the energy, with a great appreciation for track and field, it gives great support to the track and field athletes.

"I'm super excited and eager to compete on the Olympic stage."

Marie-Josee Ta Lou-Smith of the Ivory Coast, who finished fourth in the event at Tokyo 2020, turned in the fastest time, with a season-best 10.87.

Jamaica's Shelly-Ann Fraaser-Pryce, who won silver at Tokyo 2020, clocked a 10.918 for the second-best time. Great Britain's Daryll Neita, who was eighth in Tokyo, was third at 10.919.

Americans Twanisha Terry and Melissa Jefferson also qualified for the semifinals. Jefferson clocked a 10.96 and finished second in the third heat.

Terry led the fourth heat with a time of 11.15.

The 100-meter semifinal will be held at 1:50 p.m. Saturday in Paris. The finale will be at 3:20 p.m. Saturday at Stade de France.

Richardson, the reigning world champion, is the favorite in the event. Saint Lucia's Julien Alfred and Fraser-Pryce are among other expected contenders.

Richardson will attempt to become the first American to win the event since Gail Devers in 1996. Jamaicans won the event at the last four Olympics, including Fraser-Pryce in 2012 and 2008. Jamaica's Elaine Thompson-Herah, who is out because of an Achilles tendon injury, won the event at Tokyo 2020 and Rio 2016.

Richardson's fastest career 100-meter time was 10.65, which she turned in at the 2023 World Championships. She also ran 10.71 twice earlier this year, her second-fastest time.

Thompson-Herah ran an world-record 10.61 to win in Tokyo. Fraser-Pryce logged a 10.74 to finish second.

