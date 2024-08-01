Trending
Advertisement
Sports News
Aug. 1, 2024 / 3:11 PM / Updated at 3:31 PM

Simone Biles becomes first American to win two all-around gymnastics titles

By Alex Butler
Simone Biles of the United States reacts after performing on the balance beam during the women's all-around gymnastics final at the Summer Olympics on Thursday in Paris. Photo by Pat Benic/UPI
1 of 6 | Simone Biles of the United States reacts after performing on the balance beam during the women's all-around gymnastics final at the Summer Olympics on Thursday in Paris. Photo by Pat Benic/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 1 (UPI) -- Simone Biles was a red, white and blue beacon, shimmering above the mat at rapid speed in her crystalized leotard to become the first American in history to win two Olympic all-around gymnastics titles, capturing her second Thursday in Paris.

Brazilian Rebeca Andrade captured a silver medal in the event, which includes the vault, balance beam, uneven bars and floor exercise. American Suni Lee, who won the all-around title at Tokyo 2020, earned bronze.

Advertisement

Biles' victory was the sixth-consecutive for an American in the event in a streak dating to 2004.

She also became the first American gymnast to win six gold medals and just the third woman to win two all-around titles, joining Larisa Latynina of the Soviet Union and Vera Caslavska of Czechoslovakia.

Related

Her seven-year stretch between all-around crowns is the longest of any two-time female or male winner.

Biles clinched the her second all-around crown in her best event, the floor exercise, posting a total score of 15.066 and awing fans as the final performer Thursday at Bercy Arena.

The American led after first rotation with a 15.766 in vault, just ahead of Andrade's 15.100.

She recorded a 13.733 on bars on her second rotation, dropping to third place. Andrade, who recorded a 14.666 on the apparatus, climbed into first. Kaylia Nemour, representing Algeria, posted a 15.533 to move to second place.

Biles managed to keep her balance on the beam while twisting, flipping and blindly landing in the third rotation. Her score of 14.566 was good enough to move her back into first place.

Andrade turned in a score of 14.133 on the beam, settling into second place -- 0.166 point behind Biles -- entering the final rotation. Italy's Alice D'Amato sat in third place, 1.232 points behind Biles.

Advertisement

Lee was tied with Nemour for fourth, 1.266 points behind Biles, as the elite gymnasts headed to the floor exercise.

Biles then could only wait as her foes competed on the floor. Lee briefly took the lead, with a 13.666-point routine. Andrade followed with a powerful and athletic routine, scoring 14.033 points to jump back into first.

Biles then stepped onto the mat sprinting into a series of layouts, twists and somersaults, landing with precision. Her final routine pushed her total score to 59.131, 1.199 points better than Andrade and 2.666 points better than Lee.

With Wednesday's medal, Biles now has two golds in Paris.

She can potentially add to her overall medal haul (nine) through the remainder of the Olympic competition. The women's vault final will be Saturday in Paris. The uneven bars final will be Sunday at Bercy Arena.

The women's balance beam and floor exercise finals will be held Monday, the final day of the Olympic gymnastics competition.

Simone Biles wins gold in women's all-around gymnastics final

Women's all-around gymnastics gold medalist Simone Biles of Team USA (L) and her teammate, bronze medalist Suni Lee, celebrate their victory with the American flag during the Paris 2024 Olympics on August 1, 2024. Rebeca Andrade of Brazil won silver. Photo by Pat Benic/UPI | License Photo

Latest Headlines

With Miami Dolphins 'on hot seat,' Tyreek Hill strengthens his voice
NFL // 3 hours ago
With Miami Dolphins 'on hot seat,' Tyreek Hill strengthens his voice
MIAMI, Aug. 1 (UPI) -- Teammates could never emulate what he does to a defense, but Tyreek Hill says he hopes they follow his lead this season with the Miami Dolphins "on the hot seat," aiming to halt a drought of postseason glory.
China's Zheng Qinwen upsets Poland's Iga Swiatek to reach Paris tennis finale
Sports News // 6 hours ago
China's Zheng Qinwen upsets Poland's Iga Swiatek to reach Paris tennis finale
Aug. 1 (UPI) -- Zheng Qinwen unleashed six aces, capitalized on errors and broke top-ranked foe Iga Swiatek's serve six times for a semifinal upset in the Olympic tennis tournament Thursday in Paris.
Dronegate: Canada women's soccer team loses Olympics spying appeal
Sports News // 6 hours ago
Dronegate: Canada women's soccer team loses Olympics spying appeal
Aug. 1 (UPI) -- The Canadian Olympic women's soccer team lost an appeal over a drone-spying scandal that cost it an unprecedented six points in group standings, but still managed to advance to the quarterfinal round.
Katie Ledecky ties gold medal record; France cuts into U.S. Olympic lead
Sports News // 22 hours ago
Katie Ledecky ties gold medal record; France cuts into U.S. Olympic lead
July 31 (UPI) -- Swimmer Katie Ledecky tied the mark for the most Olympic gold medals won (eight) by a U.S. female athlete, erasing her foes in her signature event -- the 1,500-meter freestyle Wednesday in Paris.
Rodman, Albert lead U.S. women past Australia to reach soccer quarterfinals
Soccer // 23 hours ago
Rodman, Albert lead U.S. women past Australia to reach soccer quarterfinals
July 31 (UPI) -- Trinity Rodman and Korbin Albert each found the net to lead the United States Women's National Team past Australia, closing out group-stage play of the Paris Olympics soccer tournament Wednesday in Marseille.
France medals in women's, men's triathlons after Seine passes water quality tests
Sports News // 1 day ago
France medals in women's, men's triathlons after Seine passes water quality tests
July 31 (UPI) -- Swimmers from host nation France medaled in respective women's and men's triathlons after cycling, running and swimming in the Seine River, which required water quality tests before the events began Wednesday in Paris.
After her team wins gold, gymnast Simone Biles shades ex-teammate for old critique
Sports News // 1 day ago
After her team wins gold, gymnast Simone Biles shades ex-teammate for old critique
July 31 (UPI) -- Gymnast Simone Biles threw subtle shade at ex-teammate MyKayla Skinner for criticizing Team USA's talent level, referencing the slight in an Instagram post celebrating a gold medal in the team final at Paris 2024.
Bears sign 'cornerstone of franchise' D.J. Moore to $110M extension
NFL // 1 day ago
Bears sign 'cornerstone of franchise' D.J. Moore to $110M extension
July 31 (UPI) -- The Chicago Bears signed veteran wide receiver D.J. Moore to a four-year contraction extension, the franchise announced.
North, South Korea share podium, selfie in rare Olympic moment
Sports News // 1 day ago
North, South Korea share podium, selfie in rare Olympic moment
July 31 (UPI) -- A podium selfie of mixed doubles table tennis teams from South Korea and North Korea has become one of the most memorable images from the Paris Olympics.
Historic rugby win, gymnastics gold, swimming success give USA 6 more medals
Sports News // 1 day ago
Historic rugby win, gymnastics gold, swimming success give USA 6 more medals
July 30 (UPI) -- A miraculous comeback allowed Team USA to capture its first Olympic medal in rugby sevens, helping the Americans increase their lead in the Paris 2024 medal count Tuesday in Saint-Denis.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Some athletes check out early from Paris Olympic Village
Some athletes check out early from Paris Olympic Village
North, South Korea share podium, selfie in rare Olympic moment
North, South Korea share podium, selfie in rare Olympic moment
China's Zheng Qinwen upsets Poland's Iga Swiatek to reach Paris tennis finale
China's Zheng Qinwen upsets Poland's Iga Swiatek to reach Paris tennis finale
After her team wins gold, gymnast Simone Biles shades ex-teammate for old critique
After her team wins gold, gymnast Simone Biles shades ex-teammate for old critique
Dronegate: Canada women's soccer team loses Olympics spying appeal
Dronegate: Canada women's soccer team loses Olympics spying appeal
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement