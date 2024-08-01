1 of 6 | Simone Biles of the United States reacts after performing on the balance beam during the women's all-around gymnastics final at the Summer Olympics on Thursday in Paris. Photo by Pat Benic/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 1 (UPI) -- Simone Biles was a red, white and blue beacon, shimmering above the mat at rapid speed in her crystalized leotard to become the first American in history to win two Olympic all-around gymnastics titles, capturing her second Thursday in Paris. Brazilian Rebeca Andrade captured a silver medal in the event, which includes the vault, balance beam, uneven bars and floor exercise. American Suni Lee, who won the all-around title at Tokyo 2020, earned bronze. Advertisement

Biles' victory was the sixth-consecutive for an American in the event in a streak dating to 2004.

She also became the first American gymnast to win six gold medals and just the third woman to win two all-around titles, joining Larisa Latynina of the Soviet Union and Vera Caslavska of Czechoslovakia.

Her seven-year stretch between all-around crowns is the longest of any two-time female or male winner.

Advertisement Stop what you're doing right NOW and watch Simone Biles on floor! #ParisOlympics NBC and Peacock pic.twitter.com/yAKPJ9PVEh— NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) August 1, 2024

Biles clinched the her second all-around crown in her best event, the floor exercise, posting a total score of 15.066 and awing fans as the final performer Thursday at Bercy Arena.

The American led after first rotation with a 15.766 in vault, just ahead of Andrade's 15.100.

She recorded a 13.733 on bars on her second rotation, dropping to third place. Andrade, who recorded a 14.666 on the apparatus, climbed into first. Kaylia Nemour, representing Algeria, posted a 15.533 to move to second place.

Biles managed to keep her balance on the beam while twisting, flipping and blindly landing in the third rotation. Her score of 14.566 was good enough to move her back into first place.

Cleared for takeoff. Simone Biles gets her day started on vault. #ParisOlympics NBC and Peacock pic.twitter.com/qOtAzKDP3P— NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) August 1, 2024

Andrade turned in a score of 14.133 on the beam, settling into second place -- 0.166 point behind Biles -- entering the final rotation. Italy's Alice D'Amato sat in third place, 1.232 points behind Biles.

Advertisement

Lee was tied with Nemour for fourth, 1.266 points behind Biles, as the elite gymnasts headed to the floor exercise.

Biles then could only wait as her foes competed on the floor. Lee briefly took the lead, with a 13.666-point routine. Andrade followed with a powerful and athletic routine, scoring 14.033 points to jump back into first.

Biles then stepped onto the mat sprinting into a series of layouts, twists and somersaults, landing with precision. Her final routine pushed her total score to 59.131, 1.199 points better than Andrade and 2.666 points better than Lee.

With Wednesday's medal, Biles now has two golds in Paris.

She can potentially add to her overall medal haul (nine) through the remainder of the Olympic competition. The women's vault final will be Saturday in Paris. The uneven bars final will be Sunday at Bercy Arena.

The women's balance beam and floor exercise finals will be held Monday, the final day of the Olympic gymnastics competition.

Simone Biles wins gold in women's all-around gymnastics final