1 of 5 | China's Qinwen Zheng celebrates victory in her semifinal match against Poland's Iga Swiatek at the Paris Olympics on Thursday at Roland Garros.

Aug. 1 (UPI) -- Zheng Qinwen unleashed six aces, capitalized on errors and broke top-ranked foe Iga Swiatek's serve six times for a semifinal upset in the Olympic tennis tournament Thursday in Paris. Zheng needed just under two hours to oust the world No. 1 with the 6-2, 7-5 triumph on the clay surface of Court Philippe-Chatrier. Advertisement

Her victory snapped a 25-match win streak at Roland Garros for Swiatek.

The world No. 8 from China will play No. 13 Donna Vekic of Croatia or No. 80 Anna Karolina Schmiedlova of Slovakia in the gold medal match Saturday in Paris.

Swiatek totaled two aces and 13 winners. The Polish tennis star also logged 36 unforced errors and converted 3 of 6 break point opportunities. Zheng logged 15 winners and 13 unforced errors. She converted 6 of 13 break point chances.

Schmiedlova will take on Vekic in the other women's singles semifinal at 2:30 p.m. EDT Thursday in Paris. The men's singles semifinals will be held Friday at Roland Garros.

Men's world No. 2 Novak Djokovic of Serbia will take on No. 11 Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece in a men's singles quarterfinal at 1 p.m. Thursday in Paris.

