July 31, 2024 / 7:23 AM

North, South Korea share podium, selfie in rare Olympic moment

By Thomas Maresca
The mixed doubles table tennis teams from North Korea and South Korea joined gold medalists China on the podium Tuesday for a selfie, a rare moment of contact between the divided countries. Photo by Yonhap
1 of 4 | The mixed doubles table tennis teams from North Korea and South Korea joined gold medalists China on the podium Tuesday for a selfie, a rare moment of contact between the divided countries. Photo by Yonhap

July 31 (UPI) -- While the mixed doubles table tennis gold medal match was filled with thrilling action Tuesday, what followed afterward became one of the more memorable moments at the Paris Olympics: a podium selfie that included silver medalists North Korea and bronze medalists South Korea.

The iconic scene came after the top-seeded Chinese team of Wang Chuqin and Sun Yingsha won gold over the underdog North Koreans, Ri Jong Sik and Kim Kum Yong, by a score of 4-2 (11-6, 7-11, 11-8, 11-5, 7-11, 11-8) at South Paris Arena 4.

South Korean Lim Jong-hoon and Shin Yu-bin captured the bronze medal earlier Tuesday by defeating the team from Hong Kong 4-0.

After the medal ceremony, the three teams huddled for a series of selfies taken by South Korea's Lim, who used a Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 phone. (The South Korean smartphone giant is supplying winners at the Paris Games with the new phone to take a "Victory Selfie" on the podium.)

The rare moment of goodwill comes as inter-Korean relations are mired at their lowest point in years amid trash-filled balloons, loudspeaker propaganda blasts and a steady stream of weapons tests and military drills. The divided neighbors have remained technically at war for more than 70 years.

Images of the selfie session quickly spread around South Korean news sites and social media, but interaction between the North and South athletes remained limited.

"There was no [conversation] other than saying congratulations when I met the silver medalists and shaking hands," Lim told reporters.

As of Wednesday afternoon local time, North Korea's state-run media had not reported on the result.

Tuesday's silver medal capped a Cinderella run for the North Korean table tennis team, which entered the tournament seeded last among the 16 participants. In the opening round, the team scored a stunning upset over world No. 2 Japan.

The medal was North Korea's first since the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games. The isolated nation withdrew from Tokyo 2020 due to concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic and was subsequently barred from participating in Beijing 2022 by the International Olympic Committee.

Relations were at a high point between the two Koreas during the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Games, which helped spark a period of diplomacy and detente. Both countries marched into the opening ceremony under a unified Korean flag and even fielded a joint women's hockey team with players from both countries.

The podium selfie was not the first time North and South have made news at the Paris Games.

During the opening ceremony Friday, the South Korean team was mistakenly introduced as hailing from the Democratic People's Republic of Korea -- the official name of North Korea -- sparking an outcry from Seoul.

IOC President Thomas Bach apologized to South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol for the gaffe, which he blamed on human error.

North Korea has sent a 16-person squad to Paris, with athletes also competing in wrestling, judo, diving, boxing and track and field. South Korea has gotten off to a strong start to the Games, picking up five gold medals and 11 overall through the first four days of action.

Olympic triathletes set to swim Seine after water quality tests show river safe
Sports News // 6 hours ago
Olympic triathletes set to swim Seine after water quality tests show river safe
July 30 (UPI) -- Following days of uncertainty over the water quality of Paris' famed Seine River, Olympic organizers said the triathlon events set for Wednesday morning will go ahead as planned.
Historic rugby win, gymnastics gold, swimming success give USA 6 more medals
Sports News // 12 hours ago
Historic rugby win, gymnastics gold, swimming success give USA 6 more medals
July 30 (UPI) -- A miraculous comeback allowed Team USA to capture its first Olympic medal in rugby sevens, helping the Americans increase their lead in the Paris 2024 medal count Tuesday in Saint-Denis.
USA wins team gold as Simone Biles sets U.S. gymnastics record
Sports News // 21 hours ago
USA wins team gold as Simone Biles sets U.S. gymnastics record
July 30 (UPI) -- Unlike her appearance at Tokyo 2020, gymnast Simone Biles was an uninterrupted sensation at the women's team final Tuesday at the Paris Olympics, leading Team USA to gold medal glory.
Some athletes check out early from Paris Olympic Village
Sports News // 22 hours ago
Some athletes check out early from Paris Olympic Village
July 30 (UPI) -- While the Olympic Village offers athletes from around the world a once-in-a-lifetime chance to meet and socialize, some Olympians in Paris have chosen to leave early, complaining of crowded quarters and long commutes.
NBA-turned-Team USA volleyball player Chase Budinger wins Olympics debut
Sports News // 23 hours ago
NBA-turned-Team USA volleyball player Chase Budinger wins Olympics debut
July 30 (UPI) -- Chase Budinger, who spent seven seasons in the NBA, earned a victory in his Olympics debut, teaming up with beach volleyball partner Miles Evans to beat France's Youssef Krou and Arnuad Gauthier-Rat in Paris.
Seine water quality issues force postponement of men's triathlon
Sports News // 1 day ago
Seine water quality issues force postponement of men's triathlon
July 30 (UPI) -- Hours before the men's triathlon was to begin in Paris on Tuesday, Olympic organizers postponed the event, citing water quality issues with the Seine River.
U.S. skateboarders Jagger Eaton, Nyjah Huston share podium, boost medal count
Sports News // 1 day ago
U.S. skateboarders Jagger Eaton, Nyjah Huston share podium, boost medal count
July 29 (UPI) -- Nyjah Huston achieved redemption, while Jagger Eaton earned his second Olympic prize as the Americans brought in two of the eight medals Team USA won Monday in Paris.
USA wins first men's team gymnastics medal since 2008
Sports News // 1 day ago
USA wins first men's team gymnastics medal since 2008
July 29 (UPI) -- Paul Juda, Brody Malone, Stephen Nedoroscik, Asher Hong and Frederick Richard ended Team USA's gymnastics drought Monday, winning the Americans' first Olympic medal in a men's team final since 2008.
Novak Djokovic dispatches Rafael Nadal in Paris Olympics tennis tournament
Sports News // 1 day ago
Novak Djokovic dispatches Rafael Nadal in Paris Olympics tennis tournament
July 29 (UPI) -- Novak Djokovic broke Rafael Nadal's serve five times in what was potentially their final singles meeting, storming past the Spaniard in straight sets in the second round of the Olympic tennis tournament Monday in Paris.
USA's Jayson Tatum to play vs. South Sudan after Olympic opener inactivity
NBA // 1 day ago
USA's Jayson Tatum to play vs. South Sudan after Olympic opener inactivity
July 29 (UPI) -- Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum will play against South Sudan in Team USA's second game of the Paris Olympics after not seeing the floor against Serbia, coach Steve Kerr announced Monday.
