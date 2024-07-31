Trending
July 31, 2024

Olympic triathletes set to swim Seine after water quality tests show river safe

By Darryl Coote
Boats carrying athletes travel on the Seine river in the Parade of Nations during the Opening Ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, on Friday. On Wednesday, athletes are to take the Seine for the swim portion of the triathlon event after organizations said the river's water quality met acceptable standards. Photo by Maya Vidon-White/UPI
Photo by Maya Vidon-White/UPI

July 30 (UPI) -- Following days of uncertainty over the water quality of Paris' famed Seine River, Olympic organizers said recent tests showed that the triathlon events set for Wednesday morning can go ahead as planned.

The women's triathlon event is scheduled for 8 a.m. Wednesday followed by the men's triathlon at 10:45 a.m.

"We will swim," World Triathlon said Wednesday morning in a post on X.

The announcement comes after water analyses received at 3:20 a.m. local time Wednesday showed levels compliant with World Triathlon standards, the sport's governing body and Paris Olympics organizers said in a statement.

The men's triathlon was originally scheduled for 8 a.m. Tuesday but was postponed following failed water quality tests of the Seine River where athletes are to compete in the swim portion of the three-leg race.

Concerns over whether the triathlons would take place had long been stoked heading into the Olympics as swimming in the Seine has been banned for a century.

Over the course of nearly a decade, some $1.5 billion has been spent to improve the environmental and sanitary quality of the water in the Seine to make it swimmable in the long term and, on the short term, an Olympic venue this week.

As recently as last month, a report was published showing the river was still too unsafe for swimming.

But efforts continued, and Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo took a dip in the river two weeks ago to show it was on track for good showing at the Olympics.

However, heavy rains on Friday and Saturday resulted in a drop in the river's water quality, forcing organizers to postpone the men's race on Tuesday.

Friday was slated as a contingency date.

The triathlon is not the only event using the Seine for Olympic competition.

The women's 10-km marathon swimming event is scheduled to take place 7:30 a.m. on Aug. 8, with the men's event scheduled for the same time the following day.

For both events, athletes are to swim a 1.67-km loop of the Seine.

Historic rugby win, gymnastics gold, swimming success give USA 6 more medals
Sports News // 6 hours ago
Historic rugby win, gymnastics gold, swimming success give USA 6 more medals
July 30 (UPI) -- A miraculous comeback allowed Team USA to capture its first Olympic medal in rugby sevens, helping the Americans increase their lead in the Paris 2024 medal count Tuesday in Saint-Denis.
USA wins team gold as Simone Biles sets U.S. gymnastics record
Sports News // 15 hours ago
USA wins team gold as Simone Biles sets U.S. gymnastics record
July 30 (UPI) -- Unlike her appearance at Tokyo 2020, gymnast Simone Biles was an uninterrupted sensation at the women's team final Tuesday at the Paris Olympics, leading Team USA to gold medal glory.
Some athletes check out early from Paris Olympic Village
Sports News // 16 hours ago
Some athletes check out early from Paris Olympic Village
July 30 (UPI) -- While the Olympic Village offers athletes from around the world a once-in-a-lifetime chance to meet and socialize, some Olympians in Paris have chosen to leave early, complaining of crowded quarters and long commutes.
NBA-turned-Team USA volleyball player Chase Budinger wins Olympics debut
Sports News // 17 hours ago
NBA-turned-Team USA volleyball player Chase Budinger wins Olympics debut
July 30 (UPI) -- Chase Budinger, who spent seven seasons in the NBA, earned a victory in his Olympics debut, teaming up with beach volleyball partner Miles Evans to beat France's Youssef Krou and Arnuad Gauthier-Rat in Paris.
Seine water quality issues force postponement of men's triathlon
Sports News // 22 hours ago
Seine water quality issues force postponement of men's triathlon
July 30 (UPI) -- Hours before the men's triathlon was to begin in Paris on Tuesday, Olympic organizers postponed the event, citing water quality issues with the Seine River.
U.S. skateboarders Jagger Eaton, Nyjah Huston share podium, boost medal count
Sports News // 1 day ago
U.S. skateboarders Jagger Eaton, Nyjah Huston share podium, boost medal count
July 29 (UPI) -- Nyjah Huston achieved redemption, while Jagger Eaton earned his second Olympic prize as the Americans brought in two of the eight medals Team USA won Monday in Paris.
USA wins first men's team gymnastics medal since 2008
Sports News // 1 day ago
USA wins first men's team gymnastics medal since 2008
July 29 (UPI) -- Paul Juda, Brody Malone, Stephen Nedoroscik, Asher Hong and Frederick Richard ended Team USA's gymnastics drought Monday, winning the Americans' first Olympic medal in a men's team final since 2008.
Novak Djokovic dispatches Rafael Nadal in Paris Olympics tennis tournament
Sports News // 1 day ago
Novak Djokovic dispatches Rafael Nadal in Paris Olympics tennis tournament
July 29 (UPI) -- Novak Djokovic broke Rafael Nadal's serve five times in what was potentially their final singles meeting, storming past the Spaniard in straight sets in the second round of the Olympic tennis tournament Monday in Paris.
USA's Jayson Tatum to play vs. South Sudan after Olympic opener inactivity
NBA // 1 day ago
USA's Jayson Tatum to play vs. South Sudan after Olympic opener inactivity
July 29 (UPI) -- Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum will play against South Sudan in Team USA's second game of the Paris Olympics after not seeing the floor against Serbia, coach Steve Kerr announced Monday.
Fierceness bids for 3-year-old title with victory in Jim Dandy at Saratoga
Sports News // 1 day ago
Fierceness bids for 3-year-old title with victory in Jim Dandy at Saratoga
July 29 (UPI) -- Last year's 2-year-old champion, Fierceness, is firmly back in the running for this year's 3-year-old crown after winning Saturday's Jim Dandy Stakes at Saratoga over Sierra Leone.
