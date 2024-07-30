Trending
July 30, 2024 / 3:09 AM

Olympics: Seine water quality issues force postponement of men's triathlon

By Darryl Coote
A laser light show beams from the Eiffel Tower during the Opening Ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, on Friday. On Tuesday, officials announced the postponement of the Men's Triathlon due to water quality issues of the Seine River. Photo by Richard Ellis/UPI
A laser light show beams from the Eiffel Tower during the Opening Ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, on Friday. On Tuesday, officials announced the postponement of the Men's Triathlon due to water quality issues of the Seine River. Photo by Richard Ellis/UPI | License Photo

July 30 (UPI) -- Hours before the men's triathlon was to begin in Paris on Tuesday, Olympic organizers postponed the event, citing water quality issues with the Seine River.

The race was to be held at 8 a.m. local time Tuesday, but organizers decided following an early morning meeting on water quality to move it to 10:45 a.m. Wednesday.

"Despite the improvement on the water quality levels in the last hours, the readings at some points of the swim course are still above the acceptable limits," World Triathlon said in a statement.

Heavy rain that fell over Paris on Friday and Saturday are being blamed for lowering the water quality of the river, though concerns over whether Paris' iconic Seine River could be suitable for swimming have been long raised.

Swimming in the Seine has been banned for more than 100 years. Since 2016, some $1.5 billion has been invested to improve the quality of the river's water. However, a report published last month stated that its levels of contamination were still too unsafe for swimming and elevated levels of E. coli bacteria were found.

With the Olympics on the horizon, officials continued to work on the water and Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo took a swim in the river two weeks ago in a show of confidence.

"Swimming in the Seine, some dreamed it, many doubted it and we did it," she said in a statement on Facebook. "After 100 years of ban, the athletes will take the big leap in a few days during the Games! Swimming in the Seine will be open to the public as of next summer."

The announcement comes after organizers canceled the swimming portion of the triathlon practices sessions on Monday.

"Paris 2024 and World Triathlon reiterate that their priority is the health of the athletes," World Triathlon said. "The tests carried out in the Seine today revealed water quality levels that did not provide sufficient guarantees to allow the event to be held."

The women's triathlon event is scheduled to take place 8 a.m. Wednesday, but both events are subject to water tests.

Friday remains contingency day for the events, it said.

