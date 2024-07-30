Simone Biles vies for redemption in return to Tuesday's gymnastics team final

1 of 5 | Team USA's Simone Biles turns and reaches during her routine on the uneven bars during women's artistic gymnastics qualifying session at the Paris Olympics on Sunday at the Bercy Arena in Paris. Photo by Pat Benic/UPI | License Photo

July 30 (UPI) -- Simone Biles' 1,109-day journey from a highly-publicized, and sometimes criticized, withdrawal from Olympics women's team final in 2021 will culminate Tuesday, when she returns for the same gymnastics event in Paris. Viewers interested in watching her flip, twist and fly a dozen feet in the air can tune in starting at 12:15 p.m. EDT on NBC and its digital platforms, including: Peacock, NBCOlympics.com, the NBC app and NBC Olympic app. Advertisement

"This is definitely our redemption tour," Biles told reporters earlier this month. "I feel like we all have more to give and our Tokyo performances weren't the best.

"We weren't under the best circumstances either."

Biles and Jordan Chiles will compete in all four disciplines of the women's team final: uneven bars, balance beam, floor exercise and vault. Suni Lee, the Tokyo 2020 individual all-around gold medalist, will compete in uneven bars, balance beam and floor exercise. Jade Carey will participate in the vault competition.

Team USA will start on the vault for its first rotation. The competitors will then head to the uneven bars, balance beam and floor exercise.

Biles' participation in the vault will mark the first time she competed on the apparatus in an Olympics since July 27, 2021, when she experienced a case of the "twisties" and withdrew after her first rotation. She then missed the floor, bars and beam in that competition.

Team USA finished second at Tokyo 2020, behind the first-place Russian Olympic Committee and ahead of third-place Great Britain. Chiles, Lee and Grace McCallum were part of the American effort.

Biles also withdrew from the individual all-around final. She returned, though, to win bronze in the balance beam.

The seven-time Olympic medalist's roadblock this year in Paris could be more of the physical variety, as she competes through a calf injury.

Biles' coach, Cecile Landi, said Sunday that he expects her to still compete in Paris. Biles recorded the top score, with a 59.566 in the all-around competition qualifiers Sunday at Bercy Arena.

The Americans are favorites to win Tuesday's team final. Italy, Brazil, Great Britain and China are among the other expected contenders.

