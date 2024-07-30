Trending
July 30, 2024 / 10:04 AM

Simone Biles vies for redemption in return to Tuesday's gymnastics team final

By Alex Butler
Team USA's Simone Biles turns and reaches during her routine on the uneven bars during women's artistic gymnastics qualifying session at the Paris Olympics on Sunday at the Bercy Arena in Paris. Photo by Pat Benic/UPI
1 of 5 | Team USA's Simone Biles turns and reaches during her routine on the uneven bars during women's artistic gymnastics qualifying session at the Paris Olympics on Sunday at the Bercy Arena in Paris. Photo by Pat Benic/UPI | License Photo

July 30 (UPI) -- Simone Biles' 1,109-day journey from a highly-publicized, and sometimes criticized, withdrawal from Olympics women's team final in 2021 will culminate Tuesday, when she returns for the same gymnastics event in Paris.

Viewers interested in watching her flip, twist and fly a dozen feet in the air can tune in starting at 12:15 p.m. EDT on NBC and its digital platforms, including: Peacock, NBCOlympics.com, the NBC app and NBC Olympic app.

An encore presentation will air at 8 p.m. on NBC.

"This is definitely our redemption tour," Biles told reporters earlier this month. "I feel like we all have more to give and our Tokyo performances weren't the best.

"We weren't under the best circumstances either."

Biles and Jordan Chiles will compete in all four disciplines of the women's team final: uneven bars, balance beam, floor exercise and vault. Suni Lee, the Tokyo 2020 individual all-around gold medalist, will compete in uneven bars, balance beam and floor exercise. Jade Carey will participate in the vault competition.

Team USA will start on the vault for its first rotation. The competitors will then head to the uneven bars, balance beam and floor exercise.

Biles' participation in the vault will mark the first time she competed on the apparatus in an Olympics since July 27, 2021, when she experienced a case of the "twisties" and withdrew after her first rotation. She then missed the floor, bars and beam in that competition.

Team USA finished second at Tokyo 2020, behind the first-place Russian Olympic Committee and ahead of third-place Great Britain. Chiles, Lee and Grace McCallum were part of the American effort.

Biles also withdrew from the individual all-around final. She returned, though, to win bronze in the balance beam.

The seven-time Olympic medalist's roadblock this year in Paris could be more of the physical variety, as she competes through a calf injury.

Biles' coach, Cecile Landi, said Sunday that he expects her to still compete in Paris. Biles recorded the top score, with a 59.566 in the all-around competition qualifiers Sunday at Bercy Arena.

The Americans are favorites to win Tuesday's team final. Italy, Brazil, Great Britain and China are among the other expected contenders.

Latest Headlines

Some athletes check out early from Paris Olympic Village
Sports News // 1 hour ago
Some athletes check out early from Paris Olympic Village
July 30 (UPI) -- While the Olympic Village offers athletes from around the world a once-in-a-lifetime chance to meet and socialize, some Olympians in Paris have chosen to leave early, complaining of crowded quarters and long commutes.
NBA-turned-Team USA volleyball player Chase Budinger wins Olympics debut
Sports News // 2 hours ago
NBA-turned-Team USA volleyball player Chase Budinger wins Olympics debut
July 30 (UPI) -- Chase Budinger, who spent seven seasons in the NBA, earned a victory in his Olympics debut, teaming up with beach volleyball partner Miles Evans to beat France's Youssef Krou and Arnuad Gauthier-Rat in Paris.
Seine water quality issues force postponement of men's triathlon
Sports News // 6 hours ago
Seine water quality issues force postponement of men's triathlon
July 30 (UPI) -- Hours before the men's triathlon was to begin in Paris on Tuesday, Olympic organizers postponed the event, citing water quality issues with the Seine River.
U.S. skateboarders Jagger Eaton, Nyjah Huston share podium, boost medal count
Sports News // 16 hours ago
U.S. skateboarders Jagger Eaton, Nyjah Huston share podium, boost medal count
July 29 (UPI) -- Nyjah Huston achieved redemption, while Jagger Eaton earned his second Olympic prize as the Americans brought in two of the eight medals Team USA won Monday in Paris.
USA wins first men's team gymnastics medal since 2008
Sports News // 18 hours ago
USA wins first men's team gymnastics medal since 2008
July 29 (UPI) -- Paul Juda, Brody Malone, Stephen Nedoroscik, Asher Hong and Frederick Richard ended Team USA's gymnastics drought Monday, winning the Americans' first Olympic medal in a men's team final since 2008.
Novak Djokovic dispatches Rafael Nadal in Paris Olympics tennis tournament
Sports News // 20 hours ago
Novak Djokovic dispatches Rafael Nadal in Paris Olympics tennis tournament
July 29 (UPI) -- Novak Djokovic broke Rafael Nadal's serve five times in what was potentially their final singles meeting, storming past the Spaniard in straight sets in the second round of the Olympic tennis tournament Monday in Paris.
USA's Jayson Tatum to play vs. South Sudan after Olympic opener inactivity
NBA // 23 hours ago
USA's Jayson Tatum to play vs. South Sudan after Olympic opener inactivity
July 29 (UPI) -- Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum will play against South Sudan in Team USA's second game of the Paris Olympics after not seeing the floor against Serbia, coach Steve Kerr announced Monday.
Fierceness bids for 3-year-old title with victory in Jim Dandy at Saratoga
Sports News // 23 hours ago
Fierceness bids for 3-year-old title with victory in Jim Dandy at Saratoga
July 29 (UPI) -- Last year's 2-year-old champion, Fierceness, is firmly back in the running for this year's 3-year-old crown after winning Saturday's Jim Dandy Stakes at Saratoga over Sierra Leone.
Lions, left tackle Taylor Decker agree to $60M extension
NFL // 23 hours ago
Lions, left tackle Taylor Decker agree to $60M extension
July 29 (UPI) -- Left tackle Taylor Decker and the Detroit Lions agreed to a three-year, $60 million contract extension, agent Jonathan Feinsod announced Monday. The pact includes $31.83 million guaranteed.
Ex-MLB pitcher Reyes Moronta, 31, dies after traffic accident
MLB // 23 hours ago
Ex-MLB pitcher Reyes Moronta, 31, dies after traffic accident
July 29 (UPI) -- Former MLB pitcher Reyes Moronta has died after being involved in a traffic accident in the Dominican Republic. He was 31.
