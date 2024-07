Monday's Google Doodle celebrates the artistic gymnastics portion of the 2024 Olympics in France. Image courtesy Google Doodle

July 29 (UPI) -- Monday's Google Doodle celebrates the artistic gymnastics competition portion of the 2024 Olympics in France. The animated artwork shows a blue bird jumping and tumbling across the ledge of a terrace while a cat watches and holds up a sign that says, "10." Advertisement

"Artistic Gymnastics is starting! Fans are beaming, and the bar has never been higher," Google said on its website.

The Olympics kicked off in Paris on Friday.

Paris Olympics 2024: Scenes from the Opening Ceremony

A hot air balloon carrying the Olympic flame rises into the air during the Opening Ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris on, July 26, 2024. More than 10,000 athletes from 206 countries will compete in the Summer Olympics, which run through August 11. Photo by Maya Vidon-White/UPI | License Photo