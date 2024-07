1 of 5 | Team USA celebrates after winning a bronze medal in the men's artistic gymnastics team finals at the Paris Olympics on Monday in Paris. Photo by Pat Benic/UPI | License Photo

July 29 (UPI) -- Paul Juda, Brody Malone, Stephen Nedoroscik, Asher Hong and Frederick Richard ended Team USA's gymnastics drought Monday, winning the Americans' first Olympic medal in a men's team final since 2008. The Americans totaled 257.793 points in the event at Bercy Arena in Paris. Japan's Daiki Hashimoto, Kazuma Kaya, Shinnosuke Oka, Takaaki Sugino and Wataru Tanigawa teamed up to earn gold with 259.594 points. Advertisement

China's Liu Yang, Su Weide, Xiao Ruoteng, Zhang Boheng and Zou Jingyuan posted the second-best score (259.062) to win a silver medal.

The Americans posted the second-best score on vault, horizontal bars and rings. They were third in floor and fourth on the pommel horse and parallel bars.

Frederick Richard is LOCKED IN #ParisOlympics NBC and Peacockpic.twitter.com/lMMsTmCZbY— NBC Sports (@NBCSports) July 29, 2024

Richard's 14.833 was the highest score of any athlete on horizontal bars. Nedoroscik's 14.866 on pommel horse was tied for the second-best score. Hong's 14.833 was the fifth-highest score on vault.

The victory gave the American's their first team final medal in the event since Raj Bhavsar, Joe Hagerty, Jonathan Horton, Justin Spring, Kai Wen Tan and Alexander Artemev won the bronze at Beijing 2008. China won that event, while Japan won silver.

Advertisement Stephen Nedoroscik had to score big on pommel horse for Team USA in the last rotation... AND HE DID. : NBC and Peacock pic.twitter.com/hkhiHpovyh— NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) July 29, 2024

The men's gymnastics tournament will continue with the all-around final at 11:30 a.m. EDT Wednesday at Bercy Arena. The women's gymnastics team final will be at 12:15 p.m. Tuesday in Paris. Those events will air on NBC.

