Novak Djokovic dispatches Rafael Nadal in Paris Olympics tennis tournament

Spaniard Rafael Nadal (L) embraces Serbian Novak Djokovic after a second-round match at the Paris Olympics on Monday at Roland Garros in Paris.

July 29 (UPI) -- Novak Djokovic broke Rafael Nadal's serve five times in what was potentially their final singles meeting, storming past the Spaniard in straight sets in the second round of the Olympic tennis tournament Monday in Paris. The Serbian, ranked No. 2 in the world, edged his longtime rival 5-1 in aces and 21-10 in winners in the 6-1, 6-4 triumph at Roland Garros. Advertisement

"I think we will appreciate this match very much," Djokovic said on the USA Network broadcast. "I think our rivalry and I think for the sport itself. I think there was a lot of attention and interest directed from sports toward us.

"It is unfortunate for him that he wasn't at his best, but I did everything I could to make him feel uncomfortable."

A VINTAGE rally between Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic at Roland-Garros. #ParisOlympics Peacockpic.twitter.com/TOrpRGdNdR— NBC Sports (@NBCSports) July 29, 2024

Nadal, who is expected to retire soon, saved 7 of 12 break points. The No. 161 player in the ATP Tour singles rankings broke Djokovic twice in the 1-hour, 43-minute match.

While his Paris 2024 singles run ended, Nadal remains active in the men's doubles tournament.

He will team up with world No. 3 Carlos Alcaraz for a second-round match against Tallon Griekspoor and Wesley Koolhof of the Netherlands on Tuesday in Paris.

No. 9 Casper Ruud of Norway, No. 11 Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece, No. 26 Francisco Cerundolo of Argentina and Russian Roman Safiullin (No. 66) were among the top men to advance through Monday's early singles matches.

No. 1 Iga Swiatek of Poland, No. 2 Coco Gauff of the United States, No. 5 Jasmine Paolini of Italy, No. 7 Zheng Qinwen of China, No. 8 Maria Sakkari of Greece, No. 9 Danielle Collins of the United States, No. 10 Barbora Krejcikova of the Czech Republic, No. 15 Emma Navarro of the United States, No. 19 Marta Kostyuk of Ukraine, No. 21 Donna Vekic of Croatia and No. 25 Leylah Fernandez of Canada were among the top women to advance.

