1 of 7 | Lebron James of the United States shoots over Filip Petrusev of Serbia in their men's basketball game at the Summer Olympic Games in Lille, France, on Sunday The United States defeated Serbia 110-84. Photo by Paul Hanna/UPI | License Photo

July 28 (UPI) -- Kevin Durant made his first eight shots en route to a 23-point performance, leading the Americans to a dominant win over Serbia in their Paris Olympics basketball debut Sunday in Villeneuve-d'Ascq, France. Durant made all five of his 3-point attempts in the 110-84 triumph at Pierre Mauroy Stadium. LeBron James chipped in 21 points, nine assists and eight rebounds. Advertisement

"The energy was incredible," Durant said on the NBC broadcast. "There are so many people supporting the game of basketball. It was just lovely to see."

Team USA outshot Serbia 62.3% to 41.9%, including a 56.3% to 23.3% edge from 3-point range.

"Everything we do in practice is game speed, so when it translates out here, it's no surprise," James said.

Three-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokic recorded 20 points, eight assists, five rebounds and four steals for Serbia.

Advertisement Team USA's FIRST points of the #ParisOlympics courtesy of LeBron James! NBC and Peacock pic.twitter.com/OWMHHc3vwD— NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) July 28, 2024

Serbia got off to a fast start, outscoring the Americans 10-2 through the first three minutes. Durant and Team USA answered with an 12-2 run and carried a 25-20 lead into the second quarter.

Durant, who came off the bench, scored 12 points over the next 10 minutes, and Team USA led 58-49 at halftime. The Americans outscored the Serbians 52-35 over the final 20 minutes to secure the Group C victory.

Team USA will face South Sudan in their second group stage game at 3 p.m. EDT Wednesday in Villeneuve-d'Ascq. The Team USA women will face Japan in a Group C game at 3 p.m. Monday at Pierre Mauroy Stadium.

Paris Olympics 2024: Scenes from the Opening Ceremony