Huske, Walsh help U.S. add 7 medals, take over as Olympics leader

July 28 (UPI) -- Torri Huske and Gretchen Walsh swam to first and second place finishes in the 100-meter butterfly for two of seven medals earned by American Olympians on the second day of awarded events Sunday in Paris. "I'm in shock right now," Huske said on the NBC broadcast. "I don't even know how to process it. I feel like I'm gonna cry, but also smiling. It's really surreal." Advertisement

Team USA, who tied with Australia with an Olympic-best five medals Saturday, pushed its overall total to a dozen Sunday -- four more than second-place France. Japan's seven medals rank third among the countries competing in the Summer Olympics.

Japan and Australia -- who earned just one medal Sunday -- have taken an Olympics-best four gold medals apiece. Team USA, France, Korea and China have won three gold medals apiece.

Haley Batten won the first medal of the day for Team USA. She finished second in the women's cross-country mountain biking event on Elancourt Hill. France's Pauline Ferrand Prevot won the event with a time of 1:26:02. Sweden's Jenny Rissveds earned a bronze medal.

American swimmers went on to win five more medals later in the day, starting with Carson Foster's third-place finish in the men's 400-meter individual medley.

France's Leon Marchand, the world-record holder in the event, finished first with an Olympic-record time of 4:02.95. Japan's Tomoyuki Matsushita earned the silver medal.

Huske and Walsh then jumped into the pool to add their medals to the overall count. Huske clocked a time of 55.59, just ahead of Walsh's 55.63. China's Zhang Yufei placed third.

American Nic Fink won a silver medal in the men's 100-meter breaststroke final. He tied Great Britain's Adam Peaty for second place, with matching times of 59.05. Italian Nicolo Martinenghi won that event. He clocked a 59.03-second swim.

Lee Kiefer beat fellow American Lauren Scruggs in the women's fencing foil individual gold medal bout, resulting in two more medals for Team USA.

China's Xie Yu won the first medal of the day, capturing gold in the 10-meter air pistol men's final. Korea's Oh Ye Jin (shooting), Japan's Abe Hifumi (judo), Uzbekistan's Diyora Keldiyorova (judo), Japan's Coco Yoshizawa (skateboarding), Australia's Jessica Fox (canoe slalom) and Japan's Koki Kano (fencing) were the other individual gold medalists Sunday in Paris.

Korea also beat China in the women's archery team gold medal match.

More than two dozen medal events are scheduled for Monday in Paris. They include judo, skateboarding, fencing, archery, canoe slalom, equestrian, mountain biking, shooting, diving, artistic gymnastics and swimming.

