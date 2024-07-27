Advertisement
Sports News
July 27, 2024 / 5:07 PM / Updated at 5:28 PM

Caeleb Dressel, USA win first gold of Paris Olympics; Ledecky captures 11th medal

By Alex Butler
Caeleb Dressel of Team USA competes in the men's 4X100-meter freestyle relay final at the Paris Olympics on Saturday at La Defense Arena in Paris. Photo by Richard Ellis/UPI
1 of 6 | Caeleb Dressel of Team USA competes in the men's 4X100-meter freestyle relay final at the Paris Olympics on Saturday at La Defense Arena in Paris. Photo by Richard Ellis/UPI | License Photo

July 27 (UPI) -- Caeleb Dressel ripped his hands and feet through the water, keeping foes hopeless and anchoring a winning American effort in the men's 4x100-meter relay Saturday to earn Team USA's first gold medal of the Paris Olympics.

Dressel, who has now won eight gold medals in eight career Olympic appearances, teamed up with Jack Alexy, Chris Guiliano and Hunter Armstrong to clock a 3:09.28 time and the victory.

Advertisement

"I know that last 50 [meters], I just wanted to win a gold medal for these guys," Dressel said on the NBC broadcast. "I've had my moments in the sport. It's time for these guys to have them.

"It's really special. That's what we came here to do."

Advertisement

Australia placed second in the event, held at Paris La Defense Arena. Italy won a bronze medal.

China got off to a great start, winning the first 100-meter swim of the race. Alexy then handed off to Chris Guiliano for Team USA's second leg.

Guiliano quickly gained the lead for the Americans. Armstrong, the third-leg swimmer, proceeded to explode, swimming a split of 46.75 to build a major lead.

He then touched the wall, ending his swim and triggering Dressel's jump into the pool. The star swimmer, who won five gold medals at Tokyo 2020, kept the large lead, muscling through the wake of his elite foes en route to Team USA's first gold medal of the Summer Olympics.

The victory also was Team USA's third-consecutive in the men's 4x100-meter freestyle relay, dating back to Rio 2016.

"I've always been one for relays, but every person on this team, we all have our job to do and we each did our job," Armstrong said.

"That's how magical things happen."

Earlier Saturday, American Katie Ledecky earned her 11th career Olympic medal with a bronze medal finish in the women's 400-meter freestyle. With one more medal, Ledecky would tie Jenny Thompson, Dara Torres and Natalie Coughlin as the most-decorated female swimmers in Olympics history.

Advertisement

Australian Ariarne Titmus won the 400-meter freestyle, defending her title from Tokyo 2020. Canada's Summer McIntosh placed second.

Katie Douglass, Gretchen Walsh, Torri Huske and Simone Manuel led Team USA to a silver medal in the women's 4x100-meter freestyle relay. They clocked an American-record time of 3:30.20.

Australia won gold in the event with an Olympic-record time of 3:28.92. China placed third.

Walsh also set an Olympic record during Saturday's swims, clocking a time of 55.38 seconds in the women's 100-meter butterfly semifinals. She will compete in the final Sunday in Paris.

German Lukas Martens won the first swimming medal of the Olympics. He clocked a 3:41.78 in the men's 400-meter freestyle to earn gold Saturday at Paris 2024. Australia's Elijah Winnington placed second, followed by Korea's Kim Woomin.

Olympic swimming events will continue Sunday, with three medal events held at Paris La Defense Arena. The men's 400-meter individual medley will be the first final of that slate, followed by the women's 100-meter butterfly final and men's 100-meter breaststroke final.

Advertisement

Paris Olympics 2024: Scenes from the Opening Ceremony

A hot air balloon carrying the Olympic flame rises into the air during the Opening Ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris on, July 26, 2024. More than 10,000 athletes from 206 countries will compete in the Summer Olympics, which run through August 11. Photo by Maya Vidon-White/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Latest Headlines

USA crushes New Zealand for first men's soccer Olympic win since 2008
Soccer // 1 hour ago
USA crushes New Zealand for first men's soccer Olympic win since 2008
July 27 (UPI) -- The United States scored a trio of early goals to spark a dominant win over New Zealand, earning their first victory in a men's Olympic soccer tournament since 2008 on Saturday in Marseille, France.
Dolphins, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa agree to $212.4M contract extension
NFL // 1 day ago
Dolphins, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa agree to $212.4M contract extension
MIAMI, July 26 (UPI) -- The Miami Dolphins and Tua Tagovailoa agreed to a four-year, $212.4 million contract extension, the quarterback and his agency confirmed Friday.
Dolphins hope to prevent Odell Beckham Jr. setback with 'unable to perform' designation
NFL // 1 day ago
Dolphins hope to prevent Odell Beckham Jr. setback with 'unable to perform' designation
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla., July 26 (UPI) -- Odell Beckham Jr., who has yet to practice with the Miami Dolphins, was placed on the physically unable to perform list to prevent setbacks early on in his first year with the team, coach Mike McDaniel said Friday.
Lions kicker Michael Badgley sustains season-ending hamstring tear
NFL // 1 day ago
Lions kicker Michael Badgley sustains season-ending hamstring tear
July 26 (UPI) -- Detroit Lions kicker Michael Badgley sustained a significant leg injury and will miss the entire 2024 season, coach Dan Campbell told reporters Friday.
Horse racing's 3-year-old wars move to Saratoga
Sports News // 1 day ago
Horse racing's 3-year-old wars move to Saratoga
July 26 (UPI) -- The never-ending battle for this year's 3-year-old championship moves to Saratoga Saturday where at least three runners have a chance to move into the very top ranks; the King George in England offers a Breeders' Cup ber
Google celebrates the 2024 Paris Olympics with a Doodle
Sports News // 1 day ago
Google celebrates the 2024 Paris Olympics with a Doodle
July 26 (UPI) -- Friday's Google Doodle celebrates the grand opening of the 2024 Summer Games in Paris.
Elena Rybakina, world's No. 4 tennis player, withdraws from Paris Olympics
Sports News // 1 day ago
Elena Rybakina, world's No. 4 tennis player, withdraws from Paris Olympics
July 26 (UPI) -- Elena Rybakina, the world's No. 4 tennis player, contracted bronchitis and withdrew from the 2024 Summer Games, she announced on social media.
Canada soccer coach Bev Preistman removed from Olympics amid drone spying scandal
Sports News // 1 day ago
Canada soccer coach Bev Preistman removed from Olympics amid drone spying scandal
July 26 (UPI) -- Canada removed Bev Priestman as its women's soccer coach for Paris 2024 after members of her support staff were caught using drones to spy on opponents during practices, the Canadian Olympic Committee announced Friday.
Mariners trade for Rays All-Star OF Randy Arozarena
MLB // 1 day ago
Mariners trade for Rays All-Star OF Randy Arozarena
July 26 (UPI) -- The Seattle Mariners traded for former Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Randy Arozarena, adding All-Star firepower to their ailing lineup, they announced Friday.
Simone Biles hits stunning 'Biles II' vault at Paris Olympics practice
Sports News // 2 days ago
Simone Biles hits stunning 'Biles II' vault at Paris Olympics practice
July 25 (UPI) -- Simone Biles showed why she remains a top contender for gold at the 2024 Summer Games on Thursday, sticking the landing on the Biles II on the vault during a practice session in Paris.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Google celebrates the 2024 Paris Olympics with a Doodle
Google celebrates the 2024 Paris Olympics with a Doodle
Simone Biles hits stunning 'Biles II' vault at Paris Olympics practice
Simone Biles hits stunning 'Biles II' vault at Paris Olympics practice
Elena Rybakina, world's No. 4 tennis player, withdraws from Paris Olympics
Elena Rybakina, world's No. 4 tennis player, withdraws from Paris Olympics
Dolphins hope to prevent Odell Beckham Jr. setback with 'unable to perform' designation
Dolphins hope to prevent Odell Beckham Jr. setback with 'unable to perform' designation
Dolphins, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa agree to $212.4M contract extension
Dolphins, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa agree to $212.4M contract extension
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement