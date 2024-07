Google is celebrating the start of the 2024 Paris Olympics with a Doodle. Screenshot courtesy of Google Doodle

July 26 (UPI) -- Friday's Google Doodle celebrates the grand opening of the 2024 Summer Games in Paris. For the first time in Olympic history, the opening ceremony will not begin in a traditional stadium. Instead, the City of Lights will celebrate with thousands of athletes floating down the Seine River. Advertisement

The animated Doodle captures the excitement of the opening event with cartoon ducks and birds.

The opening ceremony will air on NBC at noon EDT. The events will begin with a speech by French President Emmanuel Macron and a parade showcasing athletes from participating nations.

The games will run through Aug. 11 and feature traditional events like track and field, swimming and new additions such as breakdancing at Place de la Concorde and surfing in Teahupo'o,, Tahiti.

Paris to host 2024 Olympic Games