July 26, 2024 / 8:51 AM

Elena Rybakina, world's No. 4 tennis player, withdraws from Paris Olympics

By Alex Butler
Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan, who lost the bronze medal match at Tokyo 2020, withdrew from the 2024 Summer Games on Thursday because of illness. File Photo by Maya Vidon-White/UPI
Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan, who lost the bronze medal match at Tokyo 2020, withdrew from the 2024 Summer Games on Thursday because of illness. File Photo by Maya Vidon-White/UPI

July 26 (UPI) -- Elena Rybakina, the world's No. 4 tennis player, contracted bronchitis and withdrew from the Summer Games, she announced on social media.

"It is difficult for me to announce this, but unfortunately, I will not be able to participate in the Paris Olympics," Rybakina wrote Thursday on Instagram, X and Facebook. "After Wimbledon, I contracted acute bronchitis, and despite trying to return to training, my body has yet to recover.

"The doctors have strictly forbidden me from going to court. I'm sorry that I cannot live up to your hopes and represent our national team at the Paris Olympics.

"I was so close to getting the medal in Tokyo and preparing carefully for the Paris Games to win gold for Kazakhstan. Unfortunately, the illness prevented these plans."

Rybakina, the Wimbledon 2022 champion, finished fourth while representing Kazakhstan in the Olympic singles tournament at Tokyo 2020.

No. 25 Carolina Garcia of France moved into Rybakina's spot in the 2024 singles draw and will face No. 61 Jaqueline Cristian of Romania in the first round.

The winner of that match will meet No. 102 Naomi Osaka of Japan or No. 217 Angelique Kerber of Germany in the second round.

Rybakina is the latest elite tennis star to withdraw from the games, following premature exits from No. 14 Madison Keys of the United States, No. 16 Ons Jabeur of Tunisia and No. 18 Marketa Vondrousova of the Czech Republic.

No. 1 Jannik Sinner of Italy, No. 9 Andrey Rublev of Russia, No. 16 Holger Rune of Denmark and No. 121 Andy Murray of Great Britain are among the men who have withdrawn from Paris 2024 singles play.

The Olympic tennis tournaments will be held from Saturday to Aug. 4 at Roland Garros in Paris.

Paris to host 2024 Olympic Games

Gold Medalist Katie Ledecky of Team USA swims laps during training at La Defense Arena in Paris on July 25, 2024. The opening ceremony will take place July 26. Photo by Richard Ellis/UPI | License Photo

