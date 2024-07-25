Team USA awarded ice skating gold from 2022 Olympics

1 of 2 | Kamila Valieva of Russia, shown performing at the Beijing Olympics, was disqualified after she tested positive for the banned substance trimetazidine, a heart medication. She had led the Russians to victory in the team event. File Photo by Richard Ellis/UPI | License Photo

July 25 (UPI) -- Team USA has earned a set of Olympic gold medals, but they came from the Beijing 2022 winter version -- the result of a Russian figure skater's doping-related disqualification from a team event. A Court of Arbitration for Sport panel announced Thursday that it dismissed three appeals related to Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva's disqualification from the team event. Advertisement

The Russian team, including Valieva, posted the best score in the event, followed by the Americans and Japanese.

Valieva was later disqualified, resulting in a third-place total for Russia and elevating the Americans to the top of the podium. Japan was promoted to second place.

The panel said in a statement that the awards will be issued "as soon as possible."

Eight Canadian skaters, Skate Canada and the Canadian Olympic Committee filed a separate appeal seeking to be reranked as the third-place finisher -- and bronze medal winner.

A second CAS panel is deliberating that appeal and did not indicate when the decision would be issued.

Alysa Liu, Karen Chen, Vincent Zhou, Nathan Chen, Jason Brown and Mariah Bell are the members of Team USA who will receive gold medals for their performances.

Valieva led the Russians to gold in the team event Feb. 6, 2022, in Beijing. News broke during the 2022 Winter Games that Valieva, a gold medal singles favorite, tested positive for the banned substance trimetazidine, a heart medication.

The Russian Anti-Doping Agency suspended Valieva the day after team figure skating event. It reversed that decision a day later, upon appeal from the figure skater. The International Olympic Committee decided not to hold a medal ceremony for the team event amid the controversy.

The uproar sparked a series of investigations and appeals, which led to Thursday's decision.

