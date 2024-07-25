Trending
Sports News
July 25, 2024 / 12:18 PM

Simone Biles hits stunning 'Biles II' vault at Paris Olympics practice

By Alex Butler
Team USA's Simone Biles performs during gymnastics training Thursday at Bercy Arena in Paris. Photo by Pat Benic/UPI
Team USA's Simone Biles performs during gymnastics training Thursday at Bercy Arena in Paris. Photo by Pat Benic/UPI

July 25 (UPI) -- Simone Biles showed why she remains a top contender for gold at the 2024 Summer Games on Thursday, sticking the landing on the Biles II on the vault during a practice session in Paris.

"We're all breathing a little bit better right now," Team USA coach Cecile Landi said, according to the NBC website. "I'm not gonna lie.

"The whole team, you know, [the vibe] is bright. ... So we feel much better. The girls feel good. We feel good."

Biles pulled off the move, also known as the Yurchenko double pike, at Bercy Arena. The facility will host qualifying events for artistic gymnastics Sunday and the women's team final on Tuesday.

Biles become the first woman to land the Yurchenko double pike at the 2021 U.S. Classic. She hit the move again at the 2023 World Championships, earning the right to name the skill.

On Thursday, she took flight once again.

The seven-time Olympic medalist sprinted down the vault runway before going down into a roundoff onto the springboard. She then did a back handspring onto the vault before doing two saltos -- or flips -- while in the piked -- bent forward at the waist while keeping her legs straight.

Biles ended with a clean landing on both feet. She then flashed a big smile before celebrating with her coaches.

Biles, who withdrew from events at Tokyo 2020 because of a case of the twisties, maintained tight form during her training session. She will now prepare to team up with Jordan Chiles, Suni Lee, Hezly Rivera and Jade Carey for another run at Olympic glory.

Paris to host 2024 Olympic Games

American gymnast Simone Biles smiles after her routine during a training session at the Bercy Arena in Paris on July 25, 2024. The Summer Olympic Games begin with the Opening Ceremony on July 26, 100 years after Paris last hosting the games. Photo by Pat Benic/UPI | License Photo

