1 of 5 | Jannik Sinner said he has tonsillitis and will miss Paris 2024. File Photo by Maya Vidon-White/UPI | License Photo

July 24 (UPI) -- Jannik Sinner, the No. 1 men's tennis player in the world, was diagnosed with tonsillitis and withdrew from the 2024 Summer Games, he announced Wednesday on social media. "I am saddened to inform you that, unfortunately, I will not be able to participate in the Olympic Games in Paris," the Italian wrote on Instagram, X and Facebook. Advertisement

"After a good week of training on clay, I started to feel unwell. I spent a couple of days resting, and during the visit, the doctor found tonsillitis and strongly advised me against playing.

"Missing the Games is a huge disappointment since it was one of my main goals for this season. I was looking forward to having the honor of representing my country in this very important event. A big good luck to all the Italian athletes that I will be supporting from home."

No. 17 Lorenzo Musetti, No. 33 Luciano Darderi, No. 40 Matteo Arnaldi and Andrea Vavassori -- the No. 9 doubles player -- are the men's players who will now compete for Italy at the Olympics.

Italians No. 5 Jasmine Paolini, No. 46 Elisabetta Cocciaretto and No. 67 Lucia Bronzetti will compete in the women's singles circuit.

The draw ceremony for the tennis tournament will be held Thursday in Paris. The competition will be held from Saturday to Aug. 4 at Roland Garros.

